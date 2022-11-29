 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City named one of the 25 best Christmas towns in America

A 50-foot balsam spruce made its way from North Carolina to Atlantic City's Boardwalk for the holiday season. The tree was placed in front of Showboat, which will be holding a tree-lighting ceremony at the end of November.

The city was voted one of 2022’s “25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA” by Travel + Leisure magazine, and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is debuting the Atlantic City Tinseltown Holiday Experience to highlight the Christmas spirit.

Atlantic City was 23 out of 25 top destinations, the magazine said, along with winter stars like Aspen (#1) and Vail (#3) in Colorado; more southern places like Orlando, Florida (#5) and Beaufort, South Carolina (#8); and the nearby Cape May City (#21).

“Atlantic City is providing an experiential holiday celebration like never before for our visitors,” said Karen Martin, CRDA Acting Director of Communications & Marketing, in a press release.

It all kicks off on Thursday, with a tree lighting ceremony 5 p.m. at Bally’s Atlantic City Casino Resort, in The Yard just off the Boardwalk, with complementary hot chocolate and appetizers at 4:30 p.m. Trees throughout the resort will be lit simultaneously.

A Community Holiday Festival with visits to Santa and more free drinks and snacks will follow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at O’Donnell Park in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood. 

A map of the citywide holiday decorations will be available to visitors so they can tour the sights, and a listing of holiday happenings can be found at AtlanticCityNJ.com, the resort’s official tourism website.

Festival of Trees

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall hosts its 6th annual Deck The Hall - Festival of Trees from December 1 to December 31, a charitable event in conjunction and with the support of the CRDA and Lite 96.9 WFPG.

Local businesses, organizations, arena partners, and individuals sponsor custom-decorated holiday trees that are on display in the Boardwalk Hall lobby facing the Boardwalk. Free and open to the public during all hours which the Boardwalk Hall lobby is open.

Historic organ recitals

Also at Boardwalk Hall, there are Free Historic Pipe Organ Recitals offered daily at noon from Dec. 5 to Dec. 23, with  two-hour tours of the world’s largest pipe organ for $10 on Wednesdays in December.

Atlantic City Ballet

The Atlantic City Ballet performs The Nutcracker at Caesars on Saturday, December 17, and It's A Shore Holiday at Showboat December 21, 22, 27 & 28.

Resorts Casino Hotel will host shows for charity. Swing into Christmas on Dec. 9 with a musical comedy revue show will benefit Toys for Tots, and on Dec. 11 An Evening With Deana Martin will benefit Lucy the Elephant.

There are lots more holiday shows and over-the-top decorations, food and drinks set for the casinos' visitors.

Hoop dreams

The city Recreation Department is hosting a Three-Point Shootout 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Complex, where the public can watch some of the top three-point shooters in Atlantic City compete to see who can hit the most shots from beyond the arc.

Contestants will be representatives from throughout the city plus special guests, including rapper Gillie the Kid and other surprise participants.

The free admission event will also honor some Atlantic City basketball greats, according to a city press release.

The school complex is at 1700 Marmora Avenue.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

