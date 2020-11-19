Atlantic City NACCP president calls on school board to form advisory health and safety panel

ATLANTIC CITY — Kaleem Shabazz, president of the Atlantic City branch of the NAACP, called on city school board members this week to form an advisory panel to further efforts for the health and safety of students as they returned to school.
Students in the city have been learning through all-virtual instruction since September and returned to school Monday in a hybrid model. But the Atlantic City Education Association, the union for employees in the school district, said some schools lack appropriate ventilation, making it unsafe for students to return. In protest for health and safety reasons, more than 200 union employees have called out.
“Today, more than 200 of our members took a stand for student safety and community safety,” PJ Dollard, president of the ACEA, said Monday. “They took this stand by exercising their right to use sick time when the threat of a contagion is present in the community. Our members took this courageous step for their students because our district’s buildings are not safe for children to enter. Since September, our members have been delivering safe, high-quality remote instruction for our students from their classrooms. Bringing students into those classrooms right now puts them at a higher risk of contracting and spreading the virus than is necessary. Now is not the time to bring our students back into classrooms as our state considers imposing stricter limits on both indoor and outdoor gatherings.”
Superintendent Barry Caldwell knew teachers were calling out Monday but said their concerns about safety were unfounded.
“The school is extremely safe,” he said Sunday. “We’ve created a safe environment with masks and social distancing. We can expand not 6 feet, but by 10 feet.”
On Tuesday, Shabazz, who also is a city councilman, penned a letter to the Board of Education suggesting a formation of an advisory panel composed of Atlantic City NAACP members, parents, board members, union representatives and other community stakeholders.
"The Atlantic City school district has assured me that it is has taken all the necessary steps to be in compliance with every standard of the Governor’s Road Back to Recovery Plan, spending more than a half-million dollars on HVAC upgrades, the purchase of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and temperature testing stations," he wrote. "Our youth were already suffering from the so-called digital divide before the pandemic, and we know that they are suffering worse from it now. Although we could wish for such rapid pivoting to result in good outcomes as if no one skipped a beat, the reality is that children in this country, not just our children, are falling behind the targeted goals.
"So while I too am very concerned about the safety of our children and educators, I can also see there are consequences to remaining off-site that will take years to undo," he added. "If the school district is confident that it is prepared to meet the safety concerns, then the AC NAACP supports its decision, but with a recommendation."
He said the purpose of the panel would be to "further the health, safety and welfare of our Atlantic City community through time-sensitive, forward-thinking and equitable solutions that truly benefit this city’s most precious resource — our children."
