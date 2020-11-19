Atlantic City NACCP president calls on school board to form advisory health and safety panel

Students in the city have been learning through all-virtual instruction since September and returned to school Monday in a hybrid model. But the Atlantic City Education Association, the union for employees in the school district, said some schools lack appropriate ventilation, making it unsafe for students to return. In protest for health and safety reasons, more than 200 union employees have called out.

“Today, more than 200 of our members took a stand for student safety and community safety,” PJ Dollard, president of the ACEA, said Monday. “They took this stand by exercising their right to use sick time when the threat of a contagion is present in the community. Our members took this courageous step for their students because our district’s buildings are not safe for children to enter. Since September, our members have been delivering safe, high-quality remote instruction for our students from their classrooms. Bringing students into those classrooms right now puts them at a higher risk of contracting and spreading the virus than is necessary. Now is not the time to bring our students back into classrooms as our state considers imposing stricter limits on both indoor and outdoor gatherings.”