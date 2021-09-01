Atlantic City museum to honor organized labor's role in resort

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic and Cape May AFL-CIO Central Labor Council of New Jersey will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for an exhibit at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall highlighting the contributions of organized labor to the city's skyline.
The event commemorating the new Atlantic City Labor Museum will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at Kennedy Plaza in front of Boardwalk Hall. Part of the exhibit will feature a video show of the many buildings organized labor built.
— Press staff reports
