Atlantic City municipal budget to be introduced at council meeting Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — The $199 million municipal budget for 2021 will be introduced to the City Council at Wednesday's meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Zoom. To access the meeting, go to zoom.us, click "join a meeting" and enter Webinar ID: 837 7194 3665. The passcode is 386519.
The budget is $10.9 million less than last year and includes a 5-cent tax decrease.
Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has approved the budget, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said during a press conference Tuesday.
