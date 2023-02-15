ATLANTIC CITY — In its quest for a brighter city, the governing body will consider two ordinances Wednesday night to require businesses to install more outdoor lighting.

Businesses in light industrial and commercial districts would have to be lit at all times when it is dark outside, whether the business is open or not, under the ordinances up for first reading.

Dark areas "pose an ongoing threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the community," according to the ordinances.

The "Clean and Safe Atlantic City" effort led by Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz and including business owners, casino executives, Atlantic City Electric, politicians and residents made great strides in 2022 in working together to fix hundreds of streetlights in the city and to set up a system to keep them working.

For years the city had been stymied in getting lighting fixed by the complex web of owners of streetlights here. Some are owned by the city, some by Atlantic City Electric, some by private businesses and some by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

That group, which meets at 8:30 a.m. every other Friday morning at City Council Chambers, has often talked about areas of the city where there simply isn't enough lighting installed.

The proposed ordinances states that lighting must "have a color temperature of 3500 Kelvin or lower" and be maintained in proper working order.

Shading of lamps must protect nearby residential properties from intrusive lighting, according to the ordinances.

Both ordinances are sponsored by Council members Shabazz, Stephanie Marshall, Bruce Weekes and LaToya Dunston.

Also on the agenda is a resolution to accept $595,649 from the CRDA for a grant for its streetlight maintenance program, and a $500,000 CRDA demolition grant.