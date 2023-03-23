On March 23, 2023, at Bader Field in Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small Sr. signed a memorandum of understanding with DEEM Enterprises to create a $3 billion housing development on Bader Field, with a 2.4-mile auto racetrack for residents, during an event Thursday morning at the former airport site. Mayor Small taking questions from the media.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. signs memorandum of understanding with DEEM Enterprises for the redevelopment of Bader Field during an event Thursday morning.
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. signed a memorandum of understanding with DEEM Enterprises to create a $3 billion housing and retail development on Bader Field, with a 2.4-mile auto racetrack for residents' use, during an event Thursday morning at the former airport site.
"This doesn't cost the taxpayers a dime. Immediately $500,000 will be deposited into the city's escrow account (by DEEM) for hiring experts and for the state and city to do due diligence," Small said. "You have six months to show us what you've got."
Small called it a "historic day" for the city, and one his administration and the state have been working toward for about two years.
No representative of the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the city under the state takeover, participated in the press conference. But Small said the MOU could not go forward without state support.
The memorandum allows for six months to research whether the company can deliver on its proposed racetrack, housing and commercial space for Bader Field, Small said.
If all goes well, it would be followed by the signing of a redevelopment agreement the administration will negotiate with DEEM, and the payment to the city of $115 million.
That money covers the cost of building a $15 million recreation center for city residents, Small said, and $100 million for the land.
Previously DEEM representatives had estimated the cost of their plans at $2.7 billion, but principal and local attorney Dan Gallagher said Thursday the estimated cost has since risen to about $3 billion.
Gallagher said the entire project could be completed in about five years. While the raceway and housing for those who own $1 million-plus high performance cars will be built first, the rest will follow quickly, he said.
"You have residential along the intracoastal (waterway), you have a high-rise which will probably be last, there's going to be commercial along Albany Avenue, Gallagher said. "I don't think you are going to see one phase and then phase two. It's all going to be going on simultaneously. The sooner this gets done the better it is for my investors."
"This has been a long time coming," Small said as the wind whipped around him in the middle of a former runway. "Once this is developed the ratable base will more than double. We're now at $2.49 billion, it will more than double."
That will drop property tax rates, he said, along with a $13 million-a-year decrease in city debt service payments.
"And with the proceeds of the sale of Bader Field, help is on the way, ladies and gentlemen," Small said. "For investors and people who really want to live here, there's no more excuse. Atlantic City is on a fiscal path to tax relief."
When asked what will happen if there is a recession or other unforeseen event that could hamper the project, Small said the land will revert to the city — including any improvements made.
"This is a gambling town, and you have to take chances," Small said. "However, citizens of Atlantic City have nothing to lose."
Small also seemed to take Showboat owner Bart Blatstein to task, although he did not mention him by name. Blatstein recently proposed building 10,000 rental housing units on Bader Field, and announced it at a November news conference.
"This is another message to anyone who wants to do business here. You come to the 10 elected officials, that's the mayor and nine City Council members," Small said. "If you don't follow that process, you won't be entertained. We don't go to the media with projects. You come respect home rule and the state of New Jersey."
Blatstein could not immediately be reached for comment.
Former state Sen. William Gormley has proposed turning Bader Field into a park that will help with flood mitigation and provide space for an urban farm run by Cookie Till of Steve and Cookie's restaurant in Margate, and of the nonprofit Reed's Organic Farm in Egg Harbor Township.
Gormley is continuing to work on the idea through the Governor's Office, he said Thursday.
"The governor is in charge," Gormley said. "I'm asking to mitigate flooding and address the nutritional needs of Atlantic City. This is not an economic development project, it's an open space project and a project to address nutritional needs. It would bring in a whole new avenue of grants we haven't thought of before."
The Levine Family Foundation and the Gormley Foundation together offered $40,000 to fund a state study of the feasibility of a park there, Gormley said in January. The state has not commented on whether it would accept it.
Local DEEM partner Kevin Dixon, of Galloway Township's Dixon Associates Engineering, said the first activity people will see on the site is drilling to determine soil conditions and the location and size of a plume of aviation fuel and gasoline left over from the site's previous uses as an airport and public works site.
"We'll start the studies immediately," Dixon said, to map the soil stability and contamination. Bader Field and the nearby Chelsea Heights neighborhood are on a former marsh that was filled more than 100 years ago.
DEEM must not only clean up the contamination but also raise the site by 6 feet to 8 feet before construction can begin. That process will likely take about two years, he said.
Traffic counts will also be done early, as well as working with the state departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation, Dixon said.
DEP will want to see DEEM's plans for stormwater management, contamination cleanup and accessing water and sewer, he said. The site also must provide the public with access to the intracoastal waterway, and DEEM has included parkland for that purpose.
Dixon is familiar with the site. He was the engineer for the building of the Surf Stadium, a baseball facility that opened in 1998 and has been shuttered since 2009, except for use by school teams.
The stadium will be demolished if the DEEM project moves forward, as will the Atlantic City Skate Zone ice skating rink there.
Getting ready for a news conference this morning around 10 a.m. at Bader Field after City Council, last night, passed a resolution authorizing a Memorandum of Understanding with DEEM Enterprises on their development proposal. pic.twitter.com/Ret1LZuKao
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
