Atlantic City mourns Earl Harvey, remembered as 'advocate' and 'ambassador'

"Most immediately, my thoughts are with Earl's mother in Atlantic City, for whom he provided primary care for many years as a dutiful son," PABJ president Manuel Smith posted online. "There is no doubt that he made her, as he did many of us, proud."

Harvey's death came as a shock to his friends in Atlantic City.

"His leadership, work habits and entrepreneurial ability were amazing," said "AC Mike" Lopez, a friend and media colleague of Harvey's. "Earl and I would talk for hours at times about Atlantic City, Philly, sports, social issues, the arts ... you name it. He was the guy, and boy, did he bring the energy."

Lopez said Harvey had a great voice for "radio, singing or television" and could have done "whatever he wanted" with those talents.

"Damn, I'm going to miss this gentlemen," Lopez said. "We — Philadelphia and Atlantic City — have lost a great man."

The coronavirus pandemic and concern for his mother's health kept Harvey away from the handful of social and professional gatherings taking place over the last few months where he would have typically been, said friend and colleague Phyllis Lacca. She said Harvey's death has "left a hole in my heart" and that her late friend was "family."