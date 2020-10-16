Atlantic City mourns Earl Harvey, remembered as 'advocate' and 'ambassador'

ATLANTIC CITY — Before Tuesday night's mayoral debate at Stockton University, the two candidates vying for the Atlantic City office participated in a moment of silence for Earl D. Harvey, who died of a heart attack the day prior at 65.
Harvey was an ally, advocate and ambassador for Atlantic City and Philadelphia, two places where he used his platforms as an entrepreneur, publisher, journalist and marketer to advance the interests of those whose voices were not often heard, particularly those in the Black community.
The solemn moment prior to Tuesday evening's political clash between Mayor Marty Small Sr. and challenger Thomas Forkin was a modest — and fitting — tribute to a man whose presence in Atlantic City will be sorely missed.
"What a tragic loss for our community, as Earl Harvey was a true friend and advocate for Atlantic City and a role model for our youth," said Forkin, the Republican candidate for mayor.
Harvey was the publisher of the AC Times and the Black Professionals News, community-oriented newspapers aimed at minority business owners in South Jersey and Philadelphia. In 2014, he was honored with the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists' Community Service Award.
Harvey lived in Atlantic City with his mother, Martha P. Harvey, for whom he had been caring.
"Most immediately, my thoughts are with Earl's mother in Atlantic City, for whom he provided primary care for many years as a dutiful son," PABJ president Manuel Smith posted online. "There is no doubt that he made her, as he did many of us, proud."
Harvey's death came as a shock to his friends in Atlantic City.
"His leadership, work habits and entrepreneurial ability were amazing," said "AC Mike" Lopez, a friend and media colleague of Harvey's. "Earl and I would talk for hours at times about Atlantic City, Philly, sports, social issues, the arts ... you name it. He was the guy, and boy, did he bring the energy."
Lopez said Harvey had a great voice for "radio, singing or television" and could have done "whatever he wanted" with those talents.
"Damn, I'm going to miss this gentlemen," Lopez said. "We — Philadelphia and Atlantic City — have lost a great man."
The coronavirus pandemic and concern for his mother's health kept Harvey away from the handful of social and professional gatherings taking place over the last few months where he would have typically been, said friend and colleague Phyllis Lacca. She said Harvey's death has "left a hole in my heart" and that her late friend was "family."
"He was the guy that always wanted to go out. And he used to say to me, 'If it's happening, it's happening here,'" said Lacca, president of Atlantic City-based Masterpiece Advertising, noting she would miss her friend's warm smile most of all. "He was the life of the party and any room he walked into. He was just larger than life."
Lisa Johnson, a public relations professional and former broadcast journalist, said Harvey was "one of the first to welcome me back home" when she returned to Atlantic County from Las Vegas nearly 14 years ago.
"Earl just lit up a room when he walked in — always smiling, upbeat and friendly," Johnson said. "Aside from being one of the nicest guys I ever met, as a journalist myself who covered Atlantic City for many years, I really respected his journalistic dedication. He was a hard-working and honest reporter who believed in Atlantic City and did everything he could to promote it by covering all the positive community events."
At nearly every City Council meeting in Atlantic City, Harvey would move through the audience and pass out free copies of the AC Times, often stopping to chat with residents, officials and peers. There were few people Harvey did not know by name.
"Earl Harvey was an energetic advocate for minority entrepreneurship and empowerment," said Kaleem Shabazz, 3rd Ward councilman and president of the Atlantic City NAACP chapter. "His publication and advocacy were an important and influential voice in our community. His focus, commitment and energy will be missed."
