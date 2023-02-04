ATLANTIC CITY — When Mike Rodriguez was 17, he bought a broken-down motorcycle at an auto salvage shop he was working at, fixed it up and learned how to ride.

Rodriguez, 44, has been riding ever since, which is why he decided to go to the Atlantic City International Motorcycle Show at the Showboat Hotel this weekend.

"I drive it almost every day, like my normal car," said Rodriguez, of Toms River, as he showcased his Iron Man red-and-gold 2018 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeler Saturday. "The best part about riding is enjoying the open air, the freedom you feel when you're out on the open road."

He said he also enjoyed the camaraderie from being in the motorcyclist community.

Thousands of motorcycle riders and aficionados gathered at the Showboat for the show Saturday.

"You don't have to be a motorcycle rider to come out to the motorcycle show," said Jean Gilchrist, promoter and marketer for showrunner Jam-On Productions. "If you're curious, come and find out."

Gilchrist said the Atlantic City International Motorcycle Show is one of the largest judged shows Jam-On hosts. For 50 years, Jam-On has brought bike parts and bike people together through eight events it hosts yearly at four locations on the East Coast: Atlantic City; Daytona, Florida; Baltimore; and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Atlantic City show had a competition with hundreds of bikes entered in 30 categories. Trophies were given out to first, second and third places in each category, along with honorable mentions.

From vintage 1901 Indians, America's first motorcycle brand, and classic Harley-Davidsons to choppers, low riders, cruisers and more modern street bikes, the show had every type of two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler imaginable on display, as well as for sale.

The show also offered live music, food, freak shows, tattoos, raffle contests and photos with Miss New Jersey USA 2020 Gina Mellish.

It also included a motorcycle swap meet, where people could buy used motorcycle parts at a discounted price from other riders, or trade parts. Vendors included local motorcycle painters who specialized in custom work, repair shops and riding gear such as helmets, boots, leather jackets and vests, bandanas, fanny packs and jean jackets.

There were also motorcycle dealers, such as Atlantic County Harley-Davidson of Galloway Township.

"There are a lot of great people in the area that ride bikes," said Bem Petrovic, owner of Atlantic County Harley-Davidson. Petrovic said over 40 years, he's sold bikes to people, their sons and even their grandsons, and that the biker community was a wholesome community of good people, despite the stereotypes.

He said his customers have included lawyers, bankers, doctors, military veterans and regular, everyday people.

Gilchrist is a military veteran who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. He said the freedom riding gave him, combined with the amount of focus he had to put on the road while driving, allowed him to find peace and tranquility.

"Bikers might look tough, but they'll welcome you with open arms," Gilchrist said.

The Atlantic City International Motorcycle Show ends Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit motorcycleswapmeets.com.

GALLERY: Atlantic City International Motorcycle Show