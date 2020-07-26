Atlantic City mother publishes guide to increase mindfulness, strengthen mental health amid COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTIC CITY — Inside Indra Owens’ Venice Park home, a blue-purple betta fish swims in a tank on the dining room table.
“We asked for the most resilient fish,” Owens said Tuesday, smiling. “And then Journey named him COVID.”
Resilience is a word packed tight with meaning for Owens, a single mother to her 9-year-old daughter, Journey, but it’s taken on even more importance as the COVID-19 pandemic has raged through the state and continues to impact everyday life.
Owens, 38, who grew up in the city’s Westside neighborhood and now works as a counselor at Atlantic City High School, recently published her third book, “Trust Your Journey” — a self-help guide and activity book she completed during the state-mandated stay-at-home order to mitigate the spread of the disease.
It’s targeted at mothers and children to increase mindfulness and strengthen mental health, with an emphasis on Atlantic City “because you always take care of home first.”
“I believe it’s important because people, especially people in the Black community, are starting to dance with the whole concept of mental health support now, when it had been very taboo,” Owens said. “I just want people to take their mental health seriously. Even as a school counselor, I see the effects of parents not having the right tools. I serve the kids.”
The coronavirus pandemic has upended people’s lives across the country, but parents and their children have been hit especially hard. Financial pressures, food insecurity and mental health issues, including stress and anxiety, are all increased, and these effects are multiplied in Black and other minority communities, experts say.
Looking at Atlantic City, where the majority of people identify as Black, Asian, Hispanic or Latino and more than a third of residents live in poverty, officials have learned that even before the pandemic, many ran out of food before they had the money to buy more.
As of Friday, there have been 422 cases of the coronavirus in the resort with 14 deaths, according to Atlantic County data.
Owens’ book is filled with activities for parents and children to learn how to balance their lives and understand and improve their mental health, including journaling, drawing and coloring, because “hurt people hurt people” and “building healthy children builds healthy adults,” Owens said, attributing the sayings to her mother.
“I think we all would be a healthier and more successful community if we had some tools in place that we aren’t resistant to use,” Owens said, especially during the pandemic. “We got caught up in this house together, and I had to work and (Journey) had to do school work and then it became turbo time for our mindfulness strategies, our mental health strategies — we both had to really do some different things to build resilience.”
One of the tools Owens uses is pretty simple — asking Journey how she slept and how she’s feeling each morning. But, instead of asking her to express how she feels in words, Journey points to emojis illustrating different feelings instead.
“A lot of times, as parents, we’re not engaged with how our children are starting the day,” Owens said, explaining that once she knows, she can communicate with Journey’s teachers about how her daughter is feeling. “Often, kids might not be able to articulate how they’re feeling, but those emojis work. It didn’t take much at all, and now everybody’s on the same page.”
Dr. Nina Radcliff, a physician anesthesiologist from Galloway Township working on the front lines of the pandemic intubating patients, said communication between parents and their children, especially now, is important.
“Children are able to adapt if we teach them and set good examples,” she said. “They’re like sponges. We have to give kids more credit.”
Radcliff described routine family meetings with her 8-year-old daughter and daily “temperature checks” to ask how she’s doing and feeling, because stress that becomes chronic can turn into anxiety.
“Anxious thoughts are fine because it teaches you how to survive,” she said. “But when anxiety lingers without a potential threat, that’s when they can interfere with our best function and wellness.”
Eating well, staying hydrated and finding activities that decrease stress, including prayer, reading, meditation, yoga, aromatherapy and other hobbies, can all help, she said.
“We’re thriving, strangely so,” Radcliff said, describing quality time spent with her daughter during the pandemic. “I think that the story of COVID and pandemic, there are real fears, but you can turn this into a real success story.”
Near the end of Owens’ book are several illustrations to color, drawn by 16-year-old Olivia Edmonds.
“For me, the way I imagined it and tried to draw it out was showing resilience as in togetherness,” the Mays Landing resident said. “Resilience also correlates to happiness; I tried to draw my characters really happy.”
Thumbing through the pages, there’s a young man playing basketball, a cheerleader, a father and son feeding a sea gull, a girl braiding her sister’s hair and two women enjoying a picnic, among others. Above the illustrations are motivational phrases like “hug longer,” “strive harder” and “Black Lives Matter” that Owens added.
For Owens, resilience means letting her daughter “lead the way,” she said.
In the book’s dedication, Owens wrote that Journey has “redefined life for me — everything now has more meaning and purpose — her wit and intelligence and humor and maturity and beauty and kindness and talent motivate me more and more each day to chase and manifest my own dreams so that she can attain her own.”
She admires that children intrinsically have a certain level of resilience that comes with being young, she said.
“Me allowing things to fall in place and they do, and being OK with whatever the outcome is ... what’s for me is for me,” Owens said. “And the resilience it takes to trust the journey even when we’re not sure of the outcome. The anticipated end is what excites me the most.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.