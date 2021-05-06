Atlantic City mother charged with assaulting daughter with liquid cooking spice

ATLANTIC CITY — A city woman has been charged with sexually assaulting her 6-year-old daughter using a liquid cooking spice, police said Thursday.
Aminata Toure, 41, was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault after she was arrested April 21 by an Egg Harbor Township police officer, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
The investigation into Toure began in February 2020 after Detective John Sharkey received a referral from the state Division of Child Protection & Permanency in reference to a child reporting to her teacher that she was assaulted by her mother.
The allegations included that the child had been punched by her mother and had "a liquid spice that is used in cooking" poured on her genitals, Fair said.
The child was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment by a DCP&P case worker.
Toure was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
