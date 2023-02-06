ATLANTIC CITY — Keeping communities safe should be a "family" effort between police and the people they serve to protect, said Asmat "Ozzie" Hussain," manager of The Martinique Motel on South Chelsea Avenue.

Hussain and owner Jimmy Jasani stand by the stance so much that they're two of the newest businessmen in the city to have surveillance cameras installed at their motel.

The feed from the cameras will be sent to police stations surveillance center.

"We are supposed to help them, and they're supposed to help us," Hussain said outside the motel on Monday, joining Police Chief James Sarkos and members of the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation, a community-based entity, for an overview of the devices.

The new devices are connected to the surveillance center at the Atlantic City Public Safety Building. The surveillance center has five 80-inch monitors, four 65-inch monitors, six workstations with four monitors each and a supervisor station with seven monitors.

The cameras are the first to be installed on a business by the Chelsea EDC and police through a partnership to help officers make the city's streets safer.

The cameras as well as 50 Ring Door Bell cameras given to homes in the neighborhood, were provided and installed by Chelsea EDC at no charge, organization President Elizabeth Terenik said, adding the cameras cost was paid for out of a $20,000 state grant from the state Department of Community Affairs.

A double-lens camera is mounted over the motel lobby's door accessible from Pacific Avenue, providing a north-to-south sight of the street back to police. The other camera is behind the building, monitoring a parking lot that separates the motel from the Chelsea Inn.

The cameras join others scattered across the city helping police through their Protecting Atlantic City Together initiative, otherwise known as "P.A.C.T."

The initiative features a network of cameras that help survey the areas in which they are installed, becoming an extra eye for police to help them respond faster to crime, Sarkos said.

Signs are often posted near where the cameras are installed, reminding people they're being watched by a police team blocks away.

The Martinique is one of the first businesses to use the signs, Sarkos said.

"What we hope is that people see these signs, see the cameras and might think twice about committing criminal activities in these areas," Sarkos said. "I think it also makes other individuals comfortable to know that the police have access to these cameras."

Chelsea EDC worked with the police Vice Division of Surveillance, identifying spots with potential for cameras based on crime rates.

Three other cameras were installed in busy residential locations in Chelsea, the organization said.

After hearing from concerned residents in the neighborhood Chelsea EDC represents, Terenik said it is also handing out Ring Door Bell cameras for homes. Those, like other forms of smart home security software, have, in recent years, become staples of houses, capturing potential trespassers on camera that can be stored and provided to police.

The Chelsea EDC has installed 28 of 50 Ring cameras, spreading them out over the neighborhood, Terenik said.

So far, having extra cameras around is providing results, Sarkos said.

Helping residents protect their homes is important to making the city safer, and also will help the local economy, Terenik said.

"We can't attract more visitors and support our businesses unless we have public safety," Terenik said.