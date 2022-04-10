Atlantic City metro area has second largest annual decrease in home flipping rates, per report

The Atlantic City metropolitan statistical area saw the second largest decrease in home-flipping rates in the country in 2021, according to a report issued by ATTOM, a real estate data curator.

Home flipping — the practice of selling a property shortly after buying to turn a quick profit — fell as a share of all home sales from 2020 to 2021. This drop in home-flipping rates was most pronounced in the West and Northeast, with nine of the top 10 largest decreases happening in those regions.

Flipping in the Atlantic City-Hammonton area decreased 73% in 2021 from 2020 — second only to Honolulu, which saw an 83% decrease. According to statistics ATTOM provided to The Press of Atlantic City, the 126 homes flipped in the area in 2021 accounted for 1.8% of total house sales in the area.

For those 126 homes, the median flipped sale price was $225,375, while the median purchase price was $150,500, yielding a typical gross profit of $74,875 and about a 50% return on investment. That too amounted to a substantial fall from 2020, when the typical gross profit was $100,000 and the return on investment was 102%.

“I’ve never seen a market like this,” Egg Harbor Township Committeeman “Tokyo” Joe O’Donoghue said.

O’Donoghue, who flips houses in the area, said the industry had been put in strain by short supply. He said mortgage foreclosures and eviction moratoriums put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic had limited the number of houses in the market suitable for flipping.

When house flippers are able to purchase a property, the inputs needed to repair and rehabilitate it, such as lumber, are scarce and expensive. He noted that at one point, 2x4 planks, which he was buying for $2.50 per piece, had at one point risen to $10. The wages of workers on these repair projects are also rising, increasing costs for house flippers. Overall, O’Donoghue said the inflation and tight labor market that had impacted other sectors of the U.S. economy were hobbling the house flipping market in South Jersey, ultimately reducing flip rates and profitability.

The Vineland-Bridgeton area saw a drop in its home-flipping rate as well, although not as steep. The 157 homes flipped there in 2021 accounted for 6.1% of home sales, which amounted to a 31% drop from 2020. For those homes, the median flip sale price was $181,000 and the median pre-flip purchase price was $98,100, yielding a typical gross profit of $82,900 and an 85% return on investment. That was down from the $101,500 in typical gross profit and 156% return on investment flippers in the area saw in 2020.

The Ocean City area saw a less dramatic change. The 215 home flips in the area constituted 3.7% of sales, leading to a 7% decline in 2021 from 2020. For those homes, the median flipped sale price was $404,646 and the median purchase price was $345,000, good for a typical gross profit of $59,646 and a 17% return on investment. Like in Atlantic City, these figures amounted to a decrease from 2020, when the typical profit was $101,500 and the return on investment was 48%.

The home flipping rate for New Jersey as a whole was 4%, with a median flipped sale price of $338,000 and median purchase price of $212,500, making for typical gross profits of $125,500 and a return on investment of 59.1%.

The decrease in house-flipping rates experienced in South Jersey was common, but not universal, across the country. Of the 209 metropolitan statistical areas analyzed in the ATTOM report, 110 saw flipping rates fall. (The report included only metropolitan areas that had a population of at least 200,000 and that had at least 100 home flips.)

Of the metropolitan statistical areas with populations greater than 1 million, the Philadelphia area saw the fifth largest decrease in the country, down 35.4%.

The drop in home-flipping rates in some South Jersey metros comes as the total number of home flips is rising nationwide. The report indicates that 323,465 homes and condominiums were flipped in 2021 — jumping from 257,091 flips in 2021 and making for the highest total since 2006. New Jersey saw the total number sales statewide fall to 6,384 flips in 2021, a decrease of about 37.2% from 2020.

The increase in flips comes paired with a decline in profitability. The profit margins on home flips were $65,000 nationwide in 2021, down 3% from 2020 and yielding a 31% return on investment — the lowest return since 2008.

Rick Sharga, ATTOM’s executive vice president of market intelligence, said in a release issued Wednesday that the decline in gross profits was likely offset by there being less of a need to finance home purchases. He added that sellers executed flips more quickly in 2021, likely indicating that the required repairs were less extensive and costly.

The report said the COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed a surge in demand in the housing market. Since the pandemic began over two years ago, the housing market had been inundated by buyers looking to take advantage of low mortgage rates and relocate to less densely populated areas.

