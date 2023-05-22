Oops, we did it again.

The Atlantic City metropolitan area, which is essentially Atlantic County from the resort to Hammonton, leads the nation in foreclosures.

According to ATTOM, a property data provider, among the 223 metropolitan statistical areas with a population of at least 200,000, Atlantic City had the highest foreclosure rate in April.

In that month, one in every 1,356 housing units was in a foreclosure filing, compared with one in every 4,234 housing units nationwide.

Ongoing economic challenges and backlogged foreclosures working through the pipeline after the lifting of a federal moratorium on foreclosures during the COVID-19 pandemic account for some of the increase this year, according to Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM.

Things are nowhere near as bad as they were in 2014 and 2015, however, when the Atlantic City metro area led the nation consistently on this metric.

Atlantic County still leads U.S. in foreclosure activity Atlantic County continues to lead the nation’s metropolitan areas in foreclosure activity, a…

Back then, it seemed like every block had a foreclosed home.

An astounding one in 230 housing units experienced some type of foreclosure filing in May 2015, according to RealtyTrac’s U.S. Foreclosure Market Report for that month.

That was a time of multiple crises hitting the area, starting with the 2008 recession, followed by Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and then the closing of four of the city's nine casinos in 2014.

Two have since reopened under new names and ownership and are doing well — Ocean Casino Resort (the former Revel Casino Hotel) and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City (the former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort, which closed in 2016).

County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, whose office serves people with foreclosure papers once cases have wound their way through the courts, handles evictions and sells foreclosed properties at auction, said he hasn't seen increased numbers yet.

"We don’t see a giant jump over the past six months' numbers," Scheffler said Monday. "That does not mean the court is not seeing an uptick."

Atlantic County is a buyer's housing market for distressed homes Leading the nation in foreclosure activity and vacant, abandoned “zombie” properties isn’t a…

Scheffler's office gets involved after the court process is over and a judgement for removal is made, he said.

"We would be doing 30 to 50 sales a week before the pandemic. Right now we are doing five to 10 sales a week," Scheffler said.

There were no foreclosures and evictions during the pandemic, he said, because of a federal moratorium.

His office serves papers letting people know the court process is over and their home will be sold at auction about once a day, compared with two a day prior to the pandemic, he said.

"We try to connect them with as much services as we can. ... We want to help them move on," Scheffler said. Those services include housing and rental assistance, help paying utilities, and medical and mental health help. "A lot of times they are in this position for a reason."

The new data comes from ATTOM's April 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 32,977 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — down 10% from a month ago but up 8% from a year ago.

Steps you can take to keep your home from being foreclosed It typically takes about three years from the time a homeowner misses that first mortgage pa…

The Atlantic City metropolitan area has a population of about 275,000 and about 132,000 housing units, according to ATTOM.

Nationally, foreclosure starts declined 7% from last month, ATTOM said.

“Foreclosure activity continues to stabilize and even correct itself in 2023, with April showing a 10% decrease in overall activity after a 20% increase last month,” said Barber. “While there is no apparent indication of a continued decline in the number of foreclosures, it's important to note that the month of April typically exhibits a recurring trend of decreased activity."

In the April report, the other top five areas were Cleveland (one in every 1,580 housing units); Lakeland, Florida (one in every 1,649); Columbia, South Carolina (one in every 1,651); and Chicago (one in every 1,950).

The Atlantic City metro area was third nationwide in ATTOM's 2022 foreclosure report, behind Cleveland and Jacksonville, Florida.

States with the highest foreclosure rates were Illinois (one in 2,221), Maryland (one in 2,283), New Jersey (one in 2,334), South Carolina (one in 2,495) and Delaware (one in 2,603).

Here's why Atlantic County is the foreclosure capital of America The houses, lawns and gardens on the Ashland Avenue cul-de-sac in Hamilton Township are well…

Among those metropolitan areas with a population greater than 1 million, those with the worst foreclosure rates in April 2023, aside from Cleveland and Chicago, included Riverside, California (one in 2,046); Philadelphia (one in 2,079); and Jacksonville (one in 2,091).

Lenders started the foreclosure process on 22,455 U.S. properties in April, down 7% from last month and up only 1% from a year ago.

Lenders repossessed 2,919 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in April, down 39% from last month but up 3% from last year.