Atlantic City megasite to administer final COVID-19 vaccine doses on June 19

"For the past five months, these sites have been the backbone of our overall vaccination effort as we build out and into every community across the state," Murphy said. "We are exceptionally grateful to the healthcare systems that partnered with us at each of these sites and to their nursing and administrative staffs."

The closing of the megasites are staggered until July 23.

So far, 4.2 million New Jerseyans are fully vaccinated and more than 5.3 million residents have received their first dose.

Murphy said the state is beginning to see the positive effects of the vaccines.

As of Wednesday, New Jersey saw its lowest hospitalization rate since October at just 518.

The rates of individuals on ventilators and in the intensive care unit are also at an eight-month low, Murphy said.

"There is a direct correlation between the increase in vaccinations and the decrease in cases and hospital counts," Murphy said.

Benefits of the vaccine are also becoming apparent across the nation.