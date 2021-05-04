Atlantic City mega site marks 250,000th vaccine appointment

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County COVID-19 Vaccination Mega Site on Tuesday marked its 250,000th vaccination appointment at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Waretown resident Mindy Healy, a bartender at MJ’s Restaurant, Bar and Grill in the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, made the milestone appointment and received her second vaccine dose.
“I’m so happy to have gotten my second dose,” Healy said. “I want to be safe to serve my customers, many of whom are older, and to protect my family and everyone.”
Healy’s husband, Bill, an attorney, also got his second dose Tuesday.
“My mother lives in Pennsylvania,” he said. “I want to be able to see her and to protect her and others. Everybody has to do their part for the collective good.”
The two said a friend referred them to the site and they’ve since referred other friends.
Providing a quarter of a million vaccinations takes extraordinary teamwork, said Sherrie Bragg, clinical facility manager for the Atlantic City site.
“We are so grateful for the support of the New Jersey Air National Guard, FEMA, the Coast Guard and all those ensuring we are protecting our community through the mega site and its off-site clinics. And of course, we are so thankful that so many individuals have chosen to be vaccinated," Bragg said. "We encourage all those eligible, which currently includes those 16 and older, to be vaccinated. We still have work to do.”
Those seeking to be vaccinated at the site can make an appointment at vaccination.atlanticare.org. Vaccination hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The mega site will continue its 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. walk-in vaccinations seven days a week through May 8, on a first-come, first-served basis.
The site will be open later, until 8 p.m., on Monday.
