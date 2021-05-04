Atlantic City mega site marks 250,000th vaccine appointment

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County COVID-19 Vaccination Mega Site on Tuesday marked its 250,000th vaccination appointment at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Waretown resident Mindy Healy, a bartender at MJ’s Restaurant, Bar and Grill in the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, made the milestone appointment and received her second vaccine dose.

“I’m so happy to have gotten my second dose,” Healy said. “I want to be safe to serve my customers, many of whom are older, and to protect my family and everyone.”

Healy’s husband, Bill, an attorney, also got his second dose Tuesday.

“My mother lives in Pennsylvania,” he said. “I want to be able to see her and to protect her and others. Everybody has to do their part for the collective good.”

The two said a friend referred them to the site and they’ve since referred other friends.

Providing a quarter of a million vaccinations takes extraordinary teamwork, said Sherrie Bragg, clinical facility manager for the Atlantic City site.