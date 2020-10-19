Atlantic City mayor's staff member tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTIC CITY — A member of city Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday.
The identity of the staff member was not released in a news release from officials announcing the case, but said the person is now in quarantine.
Support Local Journalism
Small tested negative for the new coronavirus Sunday, officials said.
Small’s staff will be tested Monday and receive same-day results, according to the release. For now, Small’s office will be operating remotely.
Small and his staff will continue to follow established COVID-19 protocols, officials said.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.