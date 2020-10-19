 Skip to main content
Atlantic City mayor's staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Atlantic City mayor's staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Atlantic City Debate

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small debate Tom Forkin during Atlantic City Mayoral Debate at The Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room on Stockton’s Atlantic City campus Tuesday Oct 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A member of city Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday.

The identity of the staff member was not released in a news release from officials announcing the case, but said the person is now in quarantine.

Small tested negative for the new coronavirus Sunday, officials said.

Small’s staff will be tested Monday and receive same-day results, according to the release. For now, Small’s office will be operating remotely.

Small and his staff will continue to follow established COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

