Atlantic City mayor's salary boosted with Election Day win, City Council unaware

At-large Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy, a member of the legislative body's revenue and finance committee, said the move was "fiscally irresponsible," on the part of the state, who took over the city's finances in 2016.

"We have white-collar workers begging for more money. We have blue-collar workers who are making less than poverty wages," he said. "This is a message of selfishness."

Second Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston, 4th Ward Councilman Md Hossain Morshed and 5th Ward Councilman Muhammad Zia all said they would have voted against any salary increases this year, not just the mayor's, if they had known.

"We are over $500 million in debt," Zia said. "I'm not in favor of raising anybody's salary in this situation."

Council President George Tibbitt was the only member of the governing body — 1st Ward Councilman Aaron Randolph did not immediately return a message left for him Friday morning — who said he was aware of the mayor's impending salary increase. Tibbitt said he knew about the mayor's raise, and increases for other city administrators, because he attended a meeting with the auditor, the administration and the state when the budget was being crafted and was told that certain salaries would be increased in order to be commiserate with what others in similar positions across the state were making.