Atlantic City mayor's June 4 gala has brought in $330,000, still shooting for $500,000

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. is hopeful his June 4 Inaugural Gala will raise the $500,000 he predicted a month ago.

With a little more than a week to go until the “Together We Rise” Inaugural Gala at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, Small said so far the committee organizing it has brought in $330,000.

"I'm asking the community for support to help us reach our goal of $500,000, so we can maximize donations to each of the five groups," Small said Thursday.

Half of the proceeds after expenses will go to the Atlantic City Dolphins youth football program, and the remainder to other youth programs, Small said in April.

"National media will be coming to cover it," Small said. "We want everyone to look their best and show we're the world's favorite playground for a reason."

His two children will attend, he said of Jada, 14, and Marty Jr., 11.

"It's important they experience it," Small said. "They've been part of my campaigns. They know what their father and mother deal with on a daily basis. It's a lot of hard work, and now it's time to celebrate."

He and his family will be in tuxes and Met Gala-style gowns, he said, as will much of the crowd.

The dress code requires men to wear tuxes or suits, and women to wear eveningwear such as dresses or gowns, he said.

Tickets are $300 per person for the ball and $50 each for the after party. A variety of sponsorship levels are also available.

Last week the organizing committee said singer, songwriter and actress Mary J. Blige will host the after party

Proceeds from the gala will benefit the Greater Atlantic City Youth Association, a 501(c)(3) organization that supports the city’s youth programs.

Small said he would like to see the event raise about $150,000 for the Dolphins organization, which is in its 55th year, and a similar amount to be split among the city’s Police Athletic League, Boys & Girls Club, and Empowerment Tools Coalition funded by local resident Shermaine Gunter-Gary.

Entertainment at the gala will include a live performance by Darchele Todd & Ascension Music Co., along with music by DJ Doc B of Philadelphia’s Power 99 FM, organizers said.

The after party will include music by “The Prince of New York” DJ Self (Power 105.1 FM) and “The Handz That Rockz the Tables” DJ Marty Geez.

Blige also will introduce her new Sun Goddess wines during the event.

The inaugural event, where Small said he will celebrate his having won a full four-year term in 2021 after being appointed to fill the term of former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., and then winning a special election for the last year of Gilliam’s term, is set for 7 to 11 p.m. June 4 at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center. It will be followed by an after party from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

All the money for the ball will be handled by the Greater Atlantic City Youth Association, which runs the Dolphins program, Small said.

Tickets can be purchased at masterpieceadvertising.com/gala2022 or by mailing a check to Greater Atlantic City Youth Association Inc. at P.O. box 7517, Atlantic City, NJ 08404.

Sponsorships for the gala range from $600 to $50,000. All sponsorship levels include a VIP Sponsor Reception at the Waterfront Conference Center. For more information, call Shurlana Stewart at 609-992-9535 or email mayormartysmallgala2022@gmail.com.

