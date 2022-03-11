Atlantic City mayor's aide moves up to tackle city's biggest issues, including cannabis

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s new constituent services director lived in every ward of the city as a child.

"In middle school we moved to Pleasantville," said Kashawn "Kash" McKinley, 38, who is also heading up the city's efforts to develop a strong cannabis industry as director of special projects. "I was devastated. It seemed so far away, back when there was no internet."

But it was a great experience, he said. The two places have a lot in common, but the differences also gave him a sense of expanding his horizons.

"One was a city, and one was a town," McKinley said. "When people ask where I'm from, I say 'Atlanticville.'"

McKinley started as confidential aide to Small for two years, then got the constituent services position in January when Bruce Weekes left it after being elected to City Council.

He sees his constituent services role as finding a solution to any problem brought to the office by residents, workers or businesses, he said.

As director of special projects, McKinley is focused on helping the mayor hone a strategy for both encouraging the marijuana industry locally and creating a path for it to help the city.

"New Jersey government said this is to help communities of Black and brown people affected by the war on drugs," McKinley said.

McKinley's view of the world was shaped by his experiences. His time at Sussex Community College, where he played basketball, taught him to see the world through others' eyes. He uses those skills in his job today, he said.

Pleasantville High School had been predominantly Black, McKinley said, and he was among mostly white kids at Sussex.

"I was in a class, and the professor asked who had stocks or bonds. Everyone else raised their hand," McKinley said, adding it was only one of many ways he began to see life "through a different lens."

"I was meeting people whose mind frames were different ... because of the way they were raised," he said.

He made friends he still has today, he said. A teammate was in his wedding, and he regularly talks to and texts his former coach.

McKinley is married to Chanell Prevard, an Atlantic City special education teacher who grew up in Sicklerville, Camden County. They live in the 2nd Ward, he said, where Small was formerly the councilman.

He has two sons from a previous relationship — Gershon, 17, who lives with him, and Courtnee, 7, who lives with his mom in Mays Landing.

His mom, Paulette McKinley, works two jobs, he said. She and his late grandmother raised him, he said, with little money but lots of love.

"I never knew we were poor," he said of his childhood.

McKinley came back to the area in 2007, he said. The first time he ever voted in a presidential election was for Barack Obama in 2008.

From there he began getting involved in politics — he worked on Mayor Lorenzo Langford's unsuccessful 2012 reelection campaign — while he built a special events and entertainment business with two friends called The Supreme Team.

Langford won the all-important Democratic primary that year but unexpectedly lost to Republican Don Guardian.

Soon after that experience, McKinley said he realized he wanted to work for and learn from Small.

"I knew the direction he was going, that was the direction I'd like to see myself go," he said. "He is a great guy. He is also a human being, who likes potato chips and hot dogs like everyone else."

Small gave him the confidence to see himself as a potential city leader, he said, even though he hadn't grown up in a family that had access to political power.

Since he is about 10 years younger than Small, McKinley said he knew he'd be most helpful reaching out to the 18-to-36 demographic.

It also made sense for McKinley to take some leadership of the cannabis industry development, he said.

Atlantic City should be the East Coast hub for recreational cannabis, McKinley said, given its history and its gaming industry.

"I'm not saying it should be like the 1920s with Nucky Thompson (from HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," based on real-life political boss Enoch 'Nucky' Johnson) and lawlessness," he said. "But Atlantic City is a place where people come to let their hair down and have fun."

So the city is negotiating Community Host Agreements with businesses that want to open here, asking them how the business will help city residents with scholarships, internships, public safety funding and more.

So far, the city has identified Atlantic and Pacific avenues between Pennsylvania and Florida avenues as a "green zone" where any kind of cannabis license will be allowed.

That includes licenses for cultivation, manufacturing cannabis products, distribution, wholesale sales, retail sales (dispensaries) and delivery services.

Also in the green zone are sections of Arctic and Albany avenues.

Any successful city has a core downtown where there are plenty of places to eat, be entertained and shop, McKinley said.

"This will be the start of it," he said, for Atlantic and Pacific avenues, the main thoroughfares of the city. And he hopes that, like other successful tourist areas, local businesses and products will be available for tourists to buy that they can't get anywhere else.

No recreational cannabis facilities will be allowed on the Boardwalk, McKinley said, as a result of a City Council vote last July.

Council introduced an ordinance last month to create a five-member Cannabis Review Board that would review applications for cannabis wholesalers, retailers, medical dispensaries and delivery services in the city.

It is expected to get its public hearing and final passage at the next meeting, 5 p.m. March 16.

New Jersey voters approved legalizing recreational cannabis for those over age 21 in a referendum vote in November 2020.

Gov. Phil Murphy recently said the first legal recreational sales should be coming within weeks, and are expected to come from existing medical marijuana dispensaries.

The state's Cannabis Commission approved the regulations for the new market in August, with the first applications for licenses for the adult use recreational market submitted in December.

The 90-day review period will be up Tuesday, but Commission Executive Director Jeff Brown has said the commission will likely need an extension of that as staff review the applications.

