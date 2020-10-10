Atlantic City mayoral candidates prepared for election, governing challenges

"Our goal is to meet that desire for change and ensure that the promises of casino gaming are kept for the residents of Atlantic City, to which they have not been for the past 40 years. The cornerstone of those promises (were) lower taxes and higher employment," Forkin said.

Small and Forkin will square off in a televised debate at 7 p.m. Tuesday from inside the Fannie Lou Hamer Room on the Atlantic City campus of Stockton University. The two candidates recently participated in a virtual/radio debate on WOND-AM 1400's "Off The Press with Scott Cronick," which can be viewed on the host's Facebook page.

The two candidates are vying for the remaining year of the term left by former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who is awaiting sentencing by a federal court for stealing more than $87,000 from a youth basketball program.

Small, who has been serving as mayor since October 2019, said the past year has been rife with challenges — including the push to change the government, COVID-19 and a day of looting and vandalism borne from national social unrest — that no one could have predicted.

