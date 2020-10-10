Atlantic City mayoral candidates prepared for election, governing challenges

ATLATNIC CITY — Election Day is officially Nov. 3, but registered voters have already started to receive and return their mail-in ballots, meaning candidates running for public office have been forced to adjust typical campaigning strategies.
For the two contenders seeking a one-year unexpired term as chief executive of Atlantic City, campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic is basically old hat.
Both Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Thomas Forkin worked against a citywide change of government referendum in the spring, and the incumbent survived a three-way Democratic primary in the summer, each of which was almost entirely vote-by-mail.
An increase in social media communication, fewer in-person forums and targeted canvassing are elements both campaigns have employed as a result of COVID-19's impact on this year's general election, in addition to traditional standbys, such as mailers and media spots.
"We had two times to practice," Small said of his campaign team. "It is a different type of an election. ... We just want to continue to take our message to the voters and earn the voters' confidence."
ATLANTIC CITY — State oversight of the city is set to expire next year, but the second highe…
Forkin, the former chair of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee who is now seeking office as a Republican, said the big takeaway from May's unsuccessful referendum campaign was that residents want change — just not the kind offered by the new-government proponents — and his strategy has been to embrace that preference among voters.
"Our goal is to meet that desire for change and ensure that the promises of casino gaming are kept for the residents of Atlantic City, to which they have not been for the past 40 years. The cornerstone of those promises (were) lower taxes and higher employment," Forkin said.
Small and Forkin will square off in a televised debate at 7 p.m. Tuesday from inside the Fannie Lou Hamer Room on the Atlantic City campus of Stockton University. The two candidates recently participated in a virtual/radio debate on WOND-AM 1400's "Off The Press with Scott Cronick," which can be viewed on the host's Facebook page.
The two candidates are vying for the remaining year of the term left by former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who is awaiting sentencing by a federal court for stealing more than $87,000 from a youth basketball program.
Small, who has been serving as mayor since October 2019, said the past year has been rife with challenges — including the push to change the government, COVID-19 and a day of looting and vandalism borne from national social unrest — that no one could have predicted.
A sentencing hearing for Frank Gilliam Jr. has been delayed a sixth time, without explanatio…
Support Local Journalism
"Those are things you deal with (over the course) of a full term, but I had to deal with all of that in the first few months," he said. "But, like I've said, my life experiences have prepared me for this moment. I haven't walked in here one day not knowing what to do. I got my opportunity, and I believe I'm making the best of it."
Small said his campaign is focused on the successes of the past 12 months, citing the demolition of the former Trump Plaza, a second municipal property tax decrease in five years, securing two coronavirus testing sites for residents and the restoration of a city health department as examples.
Meanwhile, Forkin has homed in on issues he, and a handful of others, have been harping on for years and believe no one in either city or state government is willing to change. The casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes legislation, the creation of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's Tourism District and the annual siphoning of casino-related taxes and fees by Trenton are all problems Forkin says will continue to chip away at local control and exacerbate Atlantic City's fiscal problems.
"We must challenge the state on its unconstitutional taking of our municipal assets and inequitable taking of our tax resources," Forkin said.
The state remains in control of Atlantic City until at least 2021, although Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and other state lawmakers have indicated the need for oversight to extend further.
{child_flags:top_story}Casinos’ rough ’20 may hurt A.C. in ’21
"We must return our city control back to our community, which means hiring directors who live in the city, having weekly town hall meetings to address community concerns, challenging the state directly as to the unconstitutionality of the casino PILOT and state takeover, retaining the luxury, room and parking tax in Atlantic City, and using that revenue stream to pay the public safety budget, thus stabilizing property taxes, sparking home ownership and small business development," Forkin said.
The need for additional city revenue from casino-related sources is something Small and Oliver have advocated for, with both testifying in Trenton before a legislative committee last year. City government also proactively enacted a 2% municipal tax on cannabis sales, anticipating the statewide ballot question on legalizing recreational marijuana will pass.
Even without additional revenue, Small said he has plans to implement new city programs for youth, recreation, seniors, violence prevention and health.
"People know me — I'm a man of my word, first and foremost. I don't (say) I'm going to do anything unless I know it's going to get done. I don't play those games," Small said.
On his desk, Small has a coffee mug gifted to him by Jim Johnson, the former special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy. The mug has the words "We've always done it this way" inside a red circle with a slash through them. Small said it is a reminder that Atlantic City cannot repeat the mistakes of the past.
"I love a challenge, and I would have it no other way than to be leading this great city during these challenging times and be responsible for the ultimate comeback story, which is Atlantic City," Small said.
As far as how he would approach a mayoral tenure, Forkin said it was about "service above self."
"This election isn't about power and special interests, it's about public service," he said. "We need competent and independent leaders who are not in the pocket of the state and special interests, and who have the courage to stand up to them."
Borgata Hotel and Casino
$63,290.05
Won. Sept. 27 on Mighty Cash Dragon Flies
$64,000
Won Sept. 26 on FIVE START POKER
$54,000
Won Sept. 23 on Triple Double Diamond
$126,230.88
Won Sept. 18 on Lightning Cash - Happy Lantern
$60,167.92
Won Sept. 12 on Mighty Cash
$138,044.98
Won Sept. 11 on Lightning Cash - High Stakes
$72,000
Won Sept. 7 on TRIPLE DOUBLE DIAMOND
$166,894.80
Won Sept. 6 on Lock It Link Piggy Bankn'
Caesars Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$50,200
Won Sept. 22 on Piggy Bankin Video
$50,000
Won Sept. 19 on Quick Hit
$70,055.73
Won Sept. 7 on lightning Cash
$50,000
Won Sept. 6 on Quick Hit
$60,089.21
Won Sept. 6 on Lightning Cash
$143,064.86
Won Sept. 6 on Lock It Link - Piggy Banking
$89,027.48
Won Sept. 4 on Golden Wins
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
$50,000
Won Sept. 19 on Game King 8.3
$55,873.09
Won Sept. 17 on Triple Play Joker Poker
$100,000
Won Sept. 12 on Double Double Bonus Poker
$80,000
Won Sept. 5 on Double Gold
$72,381.48
Won Sept. 2 on Lightning Link
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
$55,802.53
Won Sept. 21 on LIGHTENING CASH
$320,000
Won Sept. 6 on 5 Star Poker
$57,544.85
Won Sept. 5 on Triple Player Joker Poker
Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$61,050.33
Won Sept. 12 on Lightning Link
$73,500
Won Sept. 5 on Crystal 7's
Online betting
$95,905.60
Won Sept. 26 on Pillars of Asgard on BORGATACASINO.COM
$50,370
Won Sept. 21 on Hot Spot 777 on BORGATACASINO.COM
$80,000
Won Sept. 21 on Table and Card on WWW.NJ.BET365.COM
$85,279.67
Won Sept. 21 on Divine Fortune on WWW.RESORTSCASINO.COM
$60,024
Won Sept. 20 on China Shores on BORGATACASINO.COM
$72,026
Won Sept. 18 on 88 Fortunes Megaways on WWW.HARDROCKCASINO.COM
$50,000
Won Sept. 18 on BIG SPINNER on WWW.DRAFTKINGS.COM
$79,110.47
$291,562.59
$58,650
Won Sept. 17 on Total Meltdown on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$74,490
Won Sept. 17 on Raging Rhino on PLAYSUGARHOUSE.COM
$100,000
$100,000
$100,000
Won Sept. 15 on Double Patriot on PALACASINO.COM
$50,000
Won Sept. 15 on Jin Ji Bao Xi on PLAYSUGARHOUSE.COM
$87,098
$120,161
$102,750
Won Sept. 14 on Capital Gains on PLAYSUGARHOUSE.COM
$101,375
Won Sept. 14 on Dragon Power on WWW.HARDROCKCASINO.COM
$50,000
Won Sept. 13 on Jin Ji Bao Xi Endless Treasure on WWW.HARDROCKCASINO.COM
$105,758.82
Won Sept. 12 on Divine Fortune on WWW.OCEANONLINECASINO.COM
$150,000
Won Sept. 12 on VoltsAndBolts on TROPICANACASINO.COM
$100,000
Won Sept. 10 on Jin Ji Bao Xi on PLAYSUGARHOUSE.COM
$101,720
Won Sept. 10 on Bonanza Megaways on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$111,531.20
Won Sept. 10 on Divine Fortune Touch on BETFAIRCASINO.COM
$115,458.16
Won Sept. 10 on Wonderland (Progressive Alice3) on TROPICANACASINO.COM
$100,045
Won Sept. 9 on Triple Red Hot 7 Free Games on BETFAIRCASINO.COM
$64,000
Won Sept. 8 on Double Diamond on BORGATACASINO.COM
$60,645
Won Sept. 8 on Dragon Power on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$50,000
Won Sept. 8 on Cash Machine:1830024 on WWW.RESORTSCASINO.COM
$131,000
Won Sept. 8 on The Price is Right 94:960651 on WWW.RESORTSCASINO.COM
$50,045
Won Sept. 6 on Jin Ji Bao Xi Endless Treasure on PLAYMGM.COM
$91,842.32
Won Sept. 6 on Divine Fortune on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$65,160
Won Sept. 4 on Astronomical Magic on CAESARSCASINO.COM
$251,000
Won Sept. 4 on Smokin 777:1830001 on CAESARSCASINO.COM
$51,720
$67,800
$69,000
$73,650
$83,700
$97,300
$50,372.25
Won Sept. 1 on Jin Ji Bao Xi Endless Treasure on BORGATACASINO.COM
$216,038
Won Sept. 1 on 88 Fortunes Megaways on BORGATACASINO.COM
$100,428
Won Sept. 1 on Jin Ji Bao Xi Endless Treasure on NJ.UNIBET.COM
$50,410
Won Sept. 1 on Da Vinci Diamonds Masterworks 92 on WWW.RESORTSCASINO.COM
Contact: 609-272-7222
Twitter @ACPressDanzis
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.