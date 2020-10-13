Atlantic City mayoral candidates debate at Stockton

ATLANTIC CITY — The two candidates vying for a one-year term as mayor squared off in a debate Tuesday night that highlighted their different approiaches to a variety of issues facing the city and its future direction.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Thomas Forkin presented their views and proposals on dealing with the ongoing state takeover, property taxes, economic development and public safety, among other topics, during a one-hour debate at Stockton University.

Small, the incumbent Democrat, and Forkin, the Republican challenger, are seeking to serve as the city’s chief executive for the final year remaining on former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.’s term.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Small has been serving as mayor since Gilliam resigned from office in October 2019 after pleading guilty in federal court to stealing more than $87,000 from a youth basketball program.

The live debate will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at Stockton’s Atlantic City campus. The Press partnered with Stockton University and Triax57. There were problems with the audio of the livestream on The Press' website, but it could be heard on the Facebook page of one of Triax57.