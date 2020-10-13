 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City mayoral candidates debate at Stockton
0 comments
featured

Atlantic City mayoral candidates debate at Stockton

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — The two candidates vying for a one-year term as mayor squared off in a debate Tuesday night that highlighted their different approiaches to a variety of issues facing the city and its future direction.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Thomas Forkin presented their views and proposals on dealing with the ongoing state takeover, property taxes, economic development and public safety, among other topics, during a one-hour debate at Stockton University.

Small, the incumbent Democrat, and Forkin, the Republican challenger, are seeking to serve as the city’s chief executive for the final year remaining on former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.’s term.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Small has been serving as mayor since Gilliam resigned from office in October 2019 after pleading guilty in federal court to stealing more than $87,000 from a youth basketball program.

The live debate will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at Stockton’s Atlantic City campus. The Press partnered with Stockton University and Triax57. There were problems with the audio of the livestream on The Press' website, but it could be heard on the Facebook page of one of Triax57.

Small and Forkin did not agree on much during the debate. Forkin criticized how the city has been run during recent years, including during Small's tenure as mayor. Small acknowleged that the city has its problems, but things are improving under his administration.

When it comes to public safety in the resort, Small said he has been very aggressive in making sure that police are patroling the business areas of Atlantic and Pacific avenue.

"I'm for increasing the funding for police," Small said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News