Atlantic City mayoral candidates debate at Stockton

ATLANTIC CITY — The two candidates vying for a one-year term as mayor squared off in a debate Tuesday night that highlighted their different approiaches to a variety of issues facing the city and its future direction.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Thomas Forkin presented their views and proposals on dealing with the ongoing state takeover, property taxes, economic development and public safety, among other topics, during a one-hour debate at Stockton University.
Small, the incumbent Democrat, and Forkin, the Republican challenger, are seeking to serve as the city’s chief executive for the final year remaining on former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.’s term.
Small has been serving as mayor since Gilliam resigned from office in October 2019 after pleading guilty in federal court to stealing more than $87,000 from a youth basketball program.
The live debate will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at Stockton's Atlantic City campus. The Press partnered with Stockton University and Triax57.
Small and Forkin did not agree on much during the debate. Forkin criticized how the city has been run during recent years, including during Small's tenure as mayor. Small acknowleged that the city has its problems, but things are improving under his administration.
When it comes to public safety in the resort, Small said he has been very aggressive in making sure that police are patroling the business areas of Atlantic and Pacific avenue.
"I'm for increasing the funding for police," Small said.
