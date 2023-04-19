ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. on Wednesday will sign the cannabis business license for MPX New Jersey LLC, allowing the company to become the first business in the city to sell recreational cannabis, according to information provided by the city.
MPX NJ will begin recreational sales the next day, appropriately 4/20, the city said.
Small will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday in his office at City Hall to sign the license.
MPX NJ is located in the 100 block of New York Avenue in the Orange Loop commercial district. It previously operated as a medical marijuana dispensary.
City officials have backed cannabis as an important new industry, creating a Green Zone redevelopment area where cannabis businesses are a permitted use.
