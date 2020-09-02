Marty Small Sr.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.

 DAVID DANZIS / Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. is scheduled to make a “major announcement” about Black Lives Matter Wednesday.

The details of the announcement, set to be made at noon in the Civil Rights Garden, Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pacific Avenue, were not disclosed in a news release from the city.

Steve Young, a city resident and activist, has planned a rally for 1 p.m. Friday, aiming to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the Boardwalk in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Painting the Boardwalk is illegal, per city code.

City Council voted last week to begin the process of removing Young, 60, from his seat on the Citizens Advisory Board and his position as chairman of the Planning Board. The vote comes in the wake of Young’s arrest during a protest he organized in July aiming to “shut the city down.”

So far, there have been three protests in the resort in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody.

Friday’s protest is slated to include a visit from Terrence Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, according to Young.

The first demonstration May 31 ended in looting and destruction for which about 100 people were charged, while a second demonstration June 6 was peaceful.

However, a July 4 protest organized by Young came just as casinos were finally permitted to reopen after a nearly four-month shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It ended with seven arrests, including Young, when marchers attempted to block the entrance of the Atlantic City Expressway.

They were charged with obstructing a highway and refusing to obey a reasonable official request.

PHOTOS from Fourth of July Black Lives Matter protest in Atlantic City

