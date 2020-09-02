ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. is scheduled to make a “major announcement” about Black Lives Matter Wednesday.
The details of the announcement, set to be made at noon in the Civil Rights Garden, Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pacific Avenue, were not disclosed in a news release from the city.
Steve Young, a city resident and activist, has planned a rally for 1 p.m. Friday, aiming to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the Boardwalk in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Painting the Boardwalk is illegal, per city code.
City Council voted last week to begin the process of removing Young, 60, from his seat on the Citizens Advisory Board and his position as chairman of the Planning Board. The vote comes in the wake of Young’s arrest during a protest he organized in July aiming to “shut the city down.”
So far, there have been three protests in the resort in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody.
Friday’s protest is slated to include a visit from Terrence Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, according to Young.
The first demonstration May 31 ended in looting and destruction for which about 100 people were charged, while a second demonstration June 6 was peaceful.
However, a July 4 protest organized by Young came just as casinos were finally permitted to reopen after a nearly four-month shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It ended with seven arrests, including Young, when marchers attempted to block the entrance of the Atlantic City Expressway.
They were charged with obstructing a highway and refusing to obey a reasonable official request.
PHOTOS from Fourth of July Black Lives Matter protest in Atlantic City

On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Patrick Jeanty Jr., 30, of Atlantic City, records a conversation between himself and counterprotesters. 'As long as there's no violence, I'm in support of what's going on,' Jeanty said.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. Denise Walker of Arlington, VA.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. Shawnique Hudson, a resident of Atlantic City , formerly of West Virginia.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Steve Young leads a protest against police violence July 4 in Atlantic City, which ended with him arrested after attempting to block the entrance to the Atlantic City Expressway.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Michelle Grimaldi, left, of Atlantic City, was one of two counterprotesters early in the demonstration. 'I think anybody who tries to defund the Police Department is asking for trouble,' Grimaldi said.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Shawnique Hudson, second from left, of Atlantic City, was among those protesting Saturday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Steve Young, center right, and six other people are arrested Saturday at the base of the Atlantic City Expressway by police after two and a half hours of protest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. (l-r) Evette Kaplan and her daughter Kiyanna Robinson,
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
A July 4 protest in Atlantic City ended with police arresting seven men accused of seeking to block traffic on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
A protester, right, salutes as Steve Young, second from left, talks about how the city and casinos should help the Black community Saturday outside the Atlantic City Public Safety Building.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Steve Young, who sits on the Citizens Advisory Board and as the chairman of the Planning Board in Atlantic City, speaks at a protest on July 4 in the city.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
