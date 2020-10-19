 Skip to main content
Atlantic City mayor to host forum on Airbnbs Tuesday
Atlantic City mayor to host forum on Airbnbs Tuesday

Atlantic City Debate

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small debate Tom Forkin during Atlantic City Mayoral Debate at The Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room on Stockton's Atlantic City campus Tuesday Oct 13, 2020.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — City Mayor Marty Small Sr. is set to host a forum Tuesday evening about regulating Airbnbs.

The forum, set for 5 p.m., will be held in the Henry E. “Hank” Tyner City Council Chambers, 1301 Bacharach Blvd., according to a news release from the city. Small will be discussing proposed ordinances to regulate the rentals in the resort.

While officials are urging residents to attend, the maximum capacity is set at 29 people due to restrictions aimed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In August, city administrators rolled out a series of new regulations aimed at the properties, including annual licensing fees, one-time application fees, occupancy limits and hefty fines and penalties for operators not in compliance are part of the administration’s plan to satisfy concerns of residents and business owners.

Read the more here.

