Atlantic City mayor to host forum on Airbnbs Tuesday

ATLANTIC CITY — City Mayor Marty Small Sr. is set to host a forum Tuesday evening about regulating Airbnbs.
The forum, set for 5 p.m., will be held in the Henry E. “Hank” Tyner City Council Chambers, 1301 Bacharach Blvd., according to a news release from the city. Small will be discussing proposed ordinances to regulate the rentals in the resort.
While officials are urging residents to attend, the maximum capacity is set at 29 people due to restrictions aimed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
In August, city administrators rolled out a series of new regulations aimed at the properties, including annual licensing fees, one-time application fees, occupancy limits and hefty fines and penalties for operators not in compliance are part of the administration’s plan to satisfy concerns of residents and business owners.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.