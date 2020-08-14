Marty Small Sr.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.

 DAVID DANZIS / Staff Writer

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday to discuss the progress the city is making amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the appearance, host Amy Robach asked Small what it will take to get the city back to “the city that’s always turned on.”

“We had two coronavirus testing sites, a drive-thru at Bader Field and we had a walk-up at Showboat parking lot,” Small said. “We also, through the CARES Act, we fed 3,780 senior citizens in collaboration with (the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority) in the first round.”

He said the second round of federal funding helped feed senior citizens and those with disabilities.

With Atlantic City relying so much on casinos, Robach asked Small what the response has been like since casinos reopened and how the city is ensuring visitors’ safety.

“We know that health and safety is paramount,” Small said. “As mayor of the great city of Atlantic City I'm responsible for the health, welfare and safety of all residents and visitors. People are bullish on Atlantic City. The hotels are sold out, the casinos are sold out, the Boardwalk is packed, outdoor dining is going relatively well. So we're just going to heed to the health experts and look at the data and make decisions based on that and not decisions based on feelings and emotion.”

Robach mentioned the video call Small received this week from rapper Snoop Dogg, who said he is coming to invest in real estate in Atlantic City.

“We’re looking to try to invest in some real estate, do some big things out there with you,” the rapper told Small during the call. “And I just wanted to get acquainted with you, let you know, hear it from me face to face, that we will be coming to a city near you.”

The city’s property value has been on the decline from $20 billion in 2010 to $2.5 billion last year, state data show.

Snoop will visit the city in October or November, the mayor said.

“We're extremely excited about Snoop because we know that he's not only a rap legend but he's an entrepreneur, and he has his hands in many things,” Small said. “He's a marijuana ambassador, and as many people know, recreational marijuana is on the ballot on Nov. 3 in Jersey.”

