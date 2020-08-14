Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday to discuss the progress the city is making amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the appearance, host Amy Robach asked Small what it will take to get the city back to “the city that’s always turned on.”
“We had two coronavirus testing sites, a drive-thru at Bader Field and we had a walk-up at Showboat parking lot,” Small said. “We also, through the CARES Act, we fed 3,780 senior citizens in collaboration with (the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority) in the first round.”
He said the second round of federal funding helped feed senior citizens and those with disabilities.
With Atlantic City relying so much on casinos, Robach asked Small what the response has been like since casinos reopened and how the city is ensuring visitors’ safety.
ATLANTIC CITY — Rapper, actor, game show host and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is looking to inve…
“We know that health and safety is paramount,” Small said. “As mayor of the great city of Atlantic City I'm responsible for the health, welfare and safety of all residents and visitors. People are bullish on Atlantic City. The hotels are sold out, the casinos are sold out, the Boardwalk is packed, outdoor dining is going relatively well. So we're just going to heed to the health experts and look at the data and make decisions based on that and not decisions based on feelings and emotion.”
Robach mentioned the video call Small received this week from rapper Snoop Dogg, who said he is coming to invest in real estate in Atlantic City.
“We’re looking to try to invest in some real estate, do some big things out there with you,” the rapper told Small during the call. “And I just wanted to get acquainted with you, let you know, hear it from me face to face, that we will be coming to a city near you.”
The city’s property value has been on the decline from $20 billion in 2010 to $2.5 billion last year, state data show.
Snoop will visit the city in October or November, the mayor said.
“We're extremely excited about Snoop because we know that he's not only a rap legend but he's an entrepreneur, and he has his hands in many things,” Small said. “He's a marijuana ambassador, and as many people know, recreational marijuana is on the ballot on Nov. 3 in Jersey.”
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Tashaud Lee her cousin present flowers to Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer - brothers
Elijah Langford 27, foreground of Atlantic City along his brother Isaiah Langford, left of Atlantic City present gifts to Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Roberta Lee, right mother of Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, left who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Nynell Langford, of Atlantic City present gifts to Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to her things that she wanted for a Make-A-Wish. About a dozen people will surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Need photos and video of this event. After she gets her gifts, her mother said she will be able to talk to us as long as we socially distance. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to her things that she wanted for a Make-A-Wish. About a dozen people will surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Need photos and video of this event. After she gets her gifts, her mother said she will be able to talk to us as long as we socially distance. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to her things that she wanted for a Make-A-Wish. About a dozen people will surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Need photos and video of this event. After she gets her gifts, her mother said she will be able to talk to us as long as we socially distance. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.