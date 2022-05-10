Atlantic City mayor stands by eviction of Fish Heads from Gardner's Basin

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. held an emotional news conference Tuesday, angrily denying that the city's eviction of Fish Heads' food truck restaurant from Gardner’s Basin was for personal reasons, after Small's wife had an altercation last summer with owner Gregory Wood.

Small said his wife, La'Quetta, who is superintendent of Atlantic City schools, was at Gardner's Basin last summer when she and Wood argued over a minor who was spending time at the food truck, and who is involved in a lawsuit against the Smalls regarding "her cousin's case."

La'Quetta Small's cousin Kayan Frazier, a former substitute teacher in Atlantic City, is serving a 20-year sentence for sexual abuse of a child from the district. The mother of the child is suing the Smalls, the school district and others over the case.

But Small said it was state Green Acres and federal Land and Water Conservation Fund rules that required the city to remove Fish Heads from the site, saying food trucks are not allowed to be permanently located there under their rules. State and federal open space funds were used to create the park at Gardner's Basin in the 1970s.

The Democratic mayor also said controversy over the issue was being fueled by his political opponents, including Republican former Mayor Don Guardian, now an assemblyman representing Atlantic County, other GOP officials and longtime enemies involved in lawsuits against the Smalls, such as political organizer Craig Callaway, of Atlantic City.

Wood said Tuesday after the news conference that the minor, with the permission of his mother, spent time at the food truck doing small jobs.

"He's not an employee of mine. He does little odd jobs to stay out of trouble," Wood said. He declined to say exactly what the altercation with La'Quetta Small was about.

"There's legal aspects and stuff. I don’t want to put myself out there saying anything that might eventually hurt me," Wood said. "It's an ugly situation because it involves ... a youth of Atlantic City."

Small said the eviction of the food truck happened last week, after the city was repeatedly told by state and federal authorities that their land use rules did not allow a food truck to permanently operate at the park.

The city offered Wood other options, including a site near Gardner's Basin and a site at The Walk, but he refused, Small said.

Wood, however, said the state and federal rules would allow him to operate at Gardner's Basin for special events, but the city didn't give him that option.

"Yes, I would have been willing to move the truck in and out for events," Wood said. "It was never addressed, never mentioned, discussed or shared."

Business Administrator Anthony Swan said after the press conference that Fish Heads had been paying the city $2,500 a month during the four-month summer season to operate from the waterfront location.

The city removed the food truck from the spot it had occupied for seven years in the waterfront park and took it to the city impoundment lot, but Wood has since paid to get it back, a city spokesperson said.

The city has said it had no choice but to evict Fish Heads. The land for the waterfront park had been purchased with federal Land and Water Conservation Funds and state Green Acres funds, and must be primarily used for open space and conservation efforts.

A statement by the state Department of Environmental Protection said the Green Acres program advised Atlantic City in 2018 that it would permit two restaurants to operate on the property. It also told the city food trucks could only operate there for special events, and could not be there permanently.

Back Bay Ale House and Gilchrist Restaurant will remain under the rules.

At one time, the seasonal Sweets and Treats Ice Cream Shop and Scales Restaurant also operated there. Scales was destroyed in 2012's Superstorm Sandy, and Fish Heads set up on its empty site.

"The Department understands that Atlantic City released a request for proposal in March 2022 to lease the two primary restaurant sites at Gardner's Basin, and Fish Heads opted not to compete," the DEP statement read.

So the city gave Wood until the end of April to move his food truck, and when he did not, the city removed it.

Fish Heads is a Black-owned business that has been in Atlantic City for 25 years, Wood has said. It was previously at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Adriatic Avenue.

In early 2018, the city evicted 10 artisans' businesses from their small seasonal sheds, which had been used as outdoor shops there since 2008.

In 2018, the city also terminated a development agreement it had with Scarborough Properties, which had wanted to develop Gardner's Basin further with additional restaurants and more.

Plans also included adding a children’s garden, a miniature golf course, a water taxi and development with retail, restaurants and parking along Caspian Point — if the point could be acquired from Kushner Cos., the family business of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

For a time, owners of Back Bay Ale House were worried it would have to close to make way for new development under the land use rules. But it has remained.

At the time the city canceled the Scarborough redevelopment agreement, Small, then City Council president, said the plan failed because of land-use regulations that have existed in Gardner’s Basin since its founding in the 1970s.

Tuesday's press conference can be viewed on Small's Facebook page at facebook.com/AtlanticCityGov.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

