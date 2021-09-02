Atlantic City Mayor Small to update city workers on $3,500 payments from American Rescue Plan

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Thursday "to give an update on employee premium payments," he said Thursday morning in a news release.

The city was set to use about $4 million of $33 million in American Rescue Plan funds to give property taxpayers a one-time payment of $500 and city employees each a $3,500 stipend.

Payments were supposed to go out Thursday, but a delay is likely due to concerns from the state.

The funds were added to the city budget last week, but the state Department of Community Affairs must approve city budgets under the 2016 takeover law that requires state oversight for all financial matters, leading to concerns about delays in making the payments.

Under federal rules, the city's millions in funding could be used for a variety of specific types of spending, including to give stipends to workers who kept the city going during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For current employees to receive a payment, they must have served the city from March 20, 2020, to Sept. 28, 2020, Small has said.

Staff hired during that timeframe would receive a prorated payment, Small said then.