 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City Mayor Small to make announcement regarding employee premium payments Thursday
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City Mayor Small to make announcement regarding employee premium payments Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Mayor Marty Small Sr.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. will make an announcement 11 a.m. Thursday at City Hall regarding the status of premium payments for city employees through the American Rescue Plan Act.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. is expected to make an announcement Thursday regarding the status of premium payments for city employees through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Small's announcement will come at 11 a.m. in the Mayor's Conference Room in City Hall, according to a news release from his office. He will be joined by Chief Financial Officer Adetoro Aboderin.

The event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/atlanticcitygov.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this month, the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees city finances under state law, prevented the city from making planned payments of $3,500 per worker that Small said would occur. Small planned to use about $6.6 million of the $32 million in federal funds the city is getting in federal COVID-19 relief.

Small announced Aug. 19 that all city employees who were on the payroll during the worst of the pandemic would get the payments.

The payments were to thank workers for getting the city through the pandemic, he said, and an attempt to address what he has called salaries that are lower than those of comparable workers in other cities in New Jersey — a result of the need to cut spending to stabilize city finances. The city was on the brink of bankruptcy in 2016.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News