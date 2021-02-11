Atlantic City Mayor Small’s 2021 plans include tax cut, new development

Small said the loss in city revenues wasn’t as bad as expected. Property tax collections are at more than 94%, he said.

“We’re just in a really good place right now,” Small said.

The mayor said the city will lease its vehicles from a rental company and replace them every five years. It will keep the fleet replenished and take away the need to do maintenance, he said. He did not say what the cost would be, or if he expects an overall savings.

He also said he would provide Tasers for all police officers this year, giving them another alternative to deadly force, and wants to recruit more women to the department.

Regarding development, the African American museum project, slated for the corner of Kentucky and Arctic avenues, is planned for completion in time for the city to host the 2022 national convention for the NAACP, Small said. It will be a joint project of the city, the Atlantic City Housing Authority, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Atlantic Cape Community College.

He also showed plans for a renovation project for Caesars Atlantic City, and illustrations for a luxury residential project planned in the Marina District in a joint partnership between MGM Resorts International and Boraie Development LLC.