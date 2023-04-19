ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. on Wednesday signed the cannabis business license for MPX New Jersey LLC, allowing the company to become the first business in the city to sell recreational cannabis.

MPX NJ will begin recreational sales Thursday, appropriately 4/20, the city said. A corresponding 420 Fest will take place that day in the Orange Loop commercial district where the dispensary is located.

Small called the signing of the license a historic day for the resort.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. opening up the press conference pic.twitter.com/EiZNiWUAJy — Selena Vazquez (@acpressvazquez) April 19, 2023

"We are thrilled to bring adult-use cannabis to Atlantic City and provide the community with safe and legal access to quality products," said Janine Ratliff, general manager of MPX NJ. "We believe that cannabis has the potential to improve the lives of many people, and we are excited to be part of this growing industry."

City officials have backed cannabis as an important new industry, creating a Green Zone redevelopment area where cannabis businesses are a permitted use.

“We are excited to continue to expand the reach and accessibility of MPX NJ’s products to medical patients and adult-use customers in New Jersey. With these new openings, MPX NJ now offers two retail locations for medical patients, one retail location for adult-use customers, as well as medical and adult use wholesale to enable access to our products throughout the state," said Robert Galvin, interim CEO and interim chief operating officer for the company. "We continue to invest in our New Jersey operations, as the company seeks to further increase its footprint and add new jobs in New Jersey in 2023 and beyond.”

MPX NJ is located in the 100 block of New York Avenue. It is currently working to open and move to a larger location on St. James Place.