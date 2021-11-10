Atlantic City mayor says racism driving Galloway opposition to alternative school

This year, alternative students in the resort have been learning remotely, which does not work well for them, Yahn said.

Small said people from Galloway don't complain when they take a paycheck home from a job in Atlantic City, "but a bunch of black and brown kids (are coming to town) and they don’t feel safe. Why don’t you feel safe? This is despicable. It shows an attitude of privilege.”

Small also said he and School Board President Shay Steele were looking into legal action against school board member John Devlin, who went to the Galloway meeting “and didn’t say a word as others were speaking out against our children."

Devlin said at the Galloway meeting that he and fellow board members had been told that the decision to locate the alternative school in Galloway was a “done deal,” and would open in January, and he was there to find out if that was true.

He also suggested that leaders from the Atlantic City School District meet with residents of Galloway to discuss the school.

Reached Wednesday, Devlin said that he left the meeting prior to the comments made by Jezycki and Keister.

Devlin said that he would be contacting a lawyer regarding Small's comments, to see if they constituted a threat.