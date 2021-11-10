Atlantic City mayor says racism driving Galloway opposition to alternative school

ATLANTIC CITY — Comments at a Galloway Township council meeting Tuesday night about a proposed Atlantic City alternative school plan were full of inaccuracies and fueled by racism, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said at a news conference Wednesday.
At his news conference Wednesday, Small called the Galloway meeting "a horrific incident last night."
"Every time we think as a society we take a step forward we take two steps back. Racism is alive and well, and we witnessed it last night, along with racial profiling in Galloway," Small said.
But Galloway residents and township Police Chief Donna Higbee said they felt blindsided by the school plan, and had not been given enough information to be informed or plan for public safety.
"This has nothing to do with children themselves. This has to do with something coming to our town I was not made aware of that has the capacity to increase calls for service," Higbee said Wednesday.
Higbee, who addressed township council Tuesday, cited problems at the previous location for the county's alternative school as reason for concern. She held out a pile of papers that she said were 71 police reports from the last 18 months of the Atlantic County Alternative School in Mays Landing, and described the charges against students as ranging from sexual assault to cutting seat belts out of school buses.
While that school, which closed after the 2019 to 2020 school year, served students countywide, 80% of students came from Atlantic City, said Alternative School Superintendent Phil Guenther Wednesday. It closed when Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Greater Egg Harbor Regional pulled many students out of the county facility to make their own arrangements.
Galloway residents said they feared that locating an alternative school for what they called troubled students would undermine safety in their community.
The proposed alternative program would be located on Jimmie Leeds Road across from the township's municipal complex. It would be run by a company called Specialized Education Services, formerly Camelot, which also runs similar programs around the country and in Vineland and Millville.
"Those kids are dangerous, they're disturbed, they're not children with disabilities, or a little mental or maybe depression problems," resident Anna Jezycki said at the Galloway meeting. "And you know the door locks from the outside, OK, if you're outside you can't get into that school, but those kids could come out, whenever they want to, because the door opens from the inside."
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents voiced their anger at the Township Council on Tuesday about a …
Atlantic City School District representatives at the news conference Wednesday said the alternative education program will serve about 65 Atlantic City High School students, as well as similar students from other districts who will pay tuition.
About half of the students have behavior issues, but the other half are disaffected students who have fallen behind on credits and need extra help to graduate on time or at all, said Sherry Yahn, the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
Yahn said all districts have such students. She said the target date for opening is Jan. 1 and that Pleasantville and the Greater Egg Harbor school districts have expressed an interest in sending students there, once it opens.
But Greater Egg Harbor Regional Superintendent James Reina in an email response said his district "has no plans to send any students to the facility being discussed."
"We utilize a number of various programs for our students, including our Regional Learning Academy, and placement is dependent upon individual need and circumstances," Reina wrote.
One neighbor of the Galloway location, Joe Keister, said he was afraid the business could be a nuisance and wants a higher fence near the school facility. Keister also turned at one point and asked about getting a gun.
Previously, most schools in the county sent students needing smaller classes and stricter supervision to the Atlantic County Alternative High School in Mays Landing. But that school closed last school year after the sending districts of Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Greater Egg Harbor Regional decided to send fewer students there.
This year, alternative students in the resort have been learning remotely, which does not work well for them, Yahn said.
Small said people from Galloway don't complain when they take a paycheck home from a job in Atlantic City, "but a bunch of black and brown kids (are coming to town) and they don’t feel safe. Why don’t you feel safe? This is despicable. It shows an attitude of privilege.”
Small also said he and School Board President Shay Steele were looking into legal action against school board member John Devlin, who went to the Galloway meeting “and didn’t say a word as others were speaking out against our children."
Devlin said at the Galloway meeting that he and fellow board members had been told that the decision to locate the alternative school in Galloway was a “done deal,” and would open in January, and he was there to find out if that was true.
He also suggested that leaders from the Atlantic City School District meet with residents of Galloway to discuss the school.
Reached Wednesday, Devlin said that he left the meeting prior to the comments made by Jezycki and Keister.
Devlin said that he would be contacting a lawyer regarding Small's comments, to see if they constituted a threat.
The decision to locate the alternative school in Galloway was part of a pattern of sending city problems to the township, Jezycki said. She noted the use of Galloway motels to house homeless from Atlantic City.
"Galloway Township is not the piss pot, and that's the way I feel about it, that's the way they view us. ... I don't want to see this trash coming into my township," she said.
In August 2020, the Atlantic City Board of Education approved a contract with Camelot Education Resources to provide alternative education through June 2023.
Township Solicitor Albert Marmero has said that the township Zoning Office issued a zoning permit to the school project in September 2020, with additional permits for interior construction being obtained for Camelot over the next year.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
