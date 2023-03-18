ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Saturday that Councilman MD Hossain Morshed's legal problems are between him and the FBI, and would not say if he will ask Morshed to resign.

"I am aware of The Charges against Councilman Morshed (Friday). However, throughout my career I have consistently not commented on the legal situation of others," Small said Saturday.

Morshed, who is up for reelection this year, was charged Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with falsifying voter registrations, making false statements to the FBI about interactions with prospective voters and submitting false unemployment benefits claims with the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman, on the other hand, called for Morshed to resign late Friday.

"While Councilman Morshed is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, and while everyone is innocent until proven guilty, it is clear that he can no longer effectively represent the residents of Atlantic City's Fourth Ward," Suleiman said. "He needs to resign."

Small said it is a matter between Morshed and the FBI, and called it a distraction.

"Our focus is to continue the tremendous progress we've made as an organization and continue to make it a Great Day Here in The City of Atlantic City," Small said.

Asked whether he will ask Morshed to resign and give up his race for reelection, Small declined further comment.

The Atlantic City Democratic Committee voted to support Morshed during a meeting Tuesday over challengers Charles Garrett, Abusaed Asduha and Torres Mayfield.

"For the good of the party, and on behalf of his constituents, maybe he needs to step aside at this time and focus on his legal issues and his family," said County Commissioner Ernest Coursey on Satuday. Coursey's district includes Morshed's fourth ward in the city.

Coursey works as Small's chief of staff.

Morshed, 49, was accused of providing a prospective voter with an already filled-out voter registration form for his ward, even though the voter did not live in that ward nor at the address on the form, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He is also accused of lying to the FBI when approached about the voter fraud accusations.

Morshed was lastly accused of accepting $39,000 in benefits from the New Jersey Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program despite being paid as a councilman and earning additional money on the side as a driver.

Morshed did not respond to a request for comment Friday evening. He was scheduled to appear Friday in Camden federal court before U.S. District Judge Ann Marie Donio.

According to court documents, in April 2019, in advance of the June primary election, Morshed gave a prospective voter a state voter registration application that had already been filled out and that falsely asserted the prospective voter had a residential address in the 4th Ward even though that person did not live there. Documents allege Morshed urged the prospective voter to sign the application anyway.

Subsequently, Morshed visited the prospective voter and their actual residence that wasn’t in the 4th Ward and presented them a vote-by-mail application to sign that included the same information as the registration application and listed another false Atlantic City address for where the mail-in ballot should be sent to the voter, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Atlantic County superintendent of elections subsequently received the falsified voter registration application, and the county Board of Elections received the mail-in ballot that counted toward the June 2019 primary, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Lawfully recorded conversations between the voter and Morshed revealed possible questioning by law enforcement, and Morshed directed the voter to lie about where they lived and about who filled out the voter forms Morshed had given them, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

When Morshed was approached by the FBI, he said he had never provided any voter documents to any prospective voter, never assisted any prospective voter in filling out those documents and never collected any documents from a prospective voter, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Morshed also falsely said he never asked residents of municipalities outside Atlantic City to register to vote in the 4th Ward, documents alleged.

From April 2020 through September 2021, Morshed defrauded the Department of Labor of $39,208 in unemployment benefits to which he wasn’t entitled, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

False voter registration and false statements can each carry a potential maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gain or loss from the offense. Wire fraud carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Staff Writer John Russo contributed to this report.