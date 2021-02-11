Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small to give State of the City speech at 7 p.m. Thursday

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small will give his second State of the City address at 7 p.m. Thursday, as the nation ends its first year of COVID-19 restrictions that severely affected the casino industry.

He will give the speech at the Atlantic City Convention Center, and it can be viewed live on both The Press of Atlantic City and on the city's website.

The speech is expected to be positive despite the resort's challenges. Small consistently peppers his speeches with the slogan "It's a great day here in the City of Atlantic City" as he enters yet another election year.

There has been some good news for the resort. The Atlantic City Police Department recently reported serious crime was down 33% in 2020, and the longtime eyesore of the vacant former Trump Plaza casino tower will come down next week in a highly publicized implosion.

He announced it as a goal to get the building down in his first State of the City address last January, Small said during a Wednesday news conference on the implosion plan.

"It's 13 months and one day later, and it's coming down," Small said.

But the city also has been among the most affected in the nation by COVID-19 restrictions.