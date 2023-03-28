ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. will represent the city when he travels to the White House this week for an event with the New Jersey Urban Mayors Association.

Small Sr., who is the association's Southern New Jersey vice president, will meet with members for a policy discussion event sponsored by Kean University's John S. Watson Institute for Urban Policy & Research, city officials said on Tuesday.

The two-day event will give both NJUMA members and state delegates a chance to engage with one another on issues facing urban communities.

“It’s truly an honor to represent the Great City of Atlantic City and the Great State of New Jersey in our nation’s capital,” Small Sr. said in a statement. “Atlantic City has served as a blueprint for any urban city that may be struggling, demonstrating that a turnaround is possible. I look forward to discussing overcoming our challenges and coming up with new ideas alongside my colleagues.”

Members will also have an opportunity to meet with White House staff on issues that impact urban areas.

"Convenings such as this, provide a unique opportunity for members of the New Jersey Urban Mayors Association to talk about common challenges, share best practices, provide greater access and awareness to federal resources, and discuss solutions that positively impact urban centers," Barbara George Johnson, vice president of External Affairs and Urban Policy and Research at Kean University, said on Tuesday.