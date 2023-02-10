Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. went out on a limb Friday morning on Fox 29's Good Day Philadelphia, predicting an overwhelming win for the Eagles in Sunday's Super Bowl.
"I call it Birds 44, Chiefs 20," Small said in an interview with morning hosts Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley from the game site in Glendale, Arizona, near Phoenix.
Small has tickets to Sunday's game.
"We've got the best defensive line and the best offensive line. Like I've said, we're going to punch them in the mouth," Small said, who is an Eagles season ticket holder.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
