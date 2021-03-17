Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small files suit against Craig Callaway over comments

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small has filed a complaint against Craig Callaway, alleging he made statements on a radio programs claiming Small and wife were guilty of criminal activity.
Ed Jacobs, Small's attorney, said Callaway slandered the family by falsely saying children were raped in Small's home. Small is seeking a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages, Jacobs said.
Callaway has 35 days from Monday to answer complaint, Jacobs said.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
