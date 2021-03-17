Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small files slander suit against Craig Callaway

Callaway also said he will file his own lawsuit against Small and the city, alleging slander over statements Small made on the radio, accusing Callaway of voter fraud in his get-out-the-vote efforts.

"It's no-holds-barred," Callaway said. "The rabbit's got the gun now. I am forced to do it to protect my brand and my integrity for myself personally and my business."

Callaway is a long time political organizer who has mainly worked for Democrats, but who has recently said Democrats take African Americans for granted and began working openly for Republicans. He was paid more than $110,000 to do get-out-the-vote work for the re-election of U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, last year.

A former City Council president, Callaway spent time in federal prison in the early 2000s on bribery and blackmail convictions.

The case that Callaway referenced was that of Kayan Frazier, 28, of Somers Point — who is LaQuetta Small's cousin. Frazier pleaded guilty Feb. 4 in federal court to exploitation of a child. The child was identified as Minor Child 1, who was in his care between March 2017 and April 15, 2019.

According to the plea agreement, Frazier possessed and distributed child pornography — including images involving Minor Child 1 — dating as far back as March 2015.