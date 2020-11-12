Atlantic City mayor launches One Neighborhood Evolution to interrupt violence

ATLANTIC CITY — Throughout the country, cities struggling with violence have supplemented traditional law enforcement by turning to people who have an authentic connection to the streets in hopes of stopping criminal behavior before it starts.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Thursday that Atlantic City will follow the lead of other urban areas, such as Newark and Los Angeles, and form an anti-violence initiative called One Neighborhood Evolution. The program, which is partially funded through a $75,000 grant by the Atlantic City Police Foundation, will employ reformed and rehabilitated residents who can resolve conflicts and intervene in potentially violent situations.

The mayor said the city has started recruiting people to work as "interrupters or violence preventers," and the program will begin as soon as possible.

"It takes a special type of person to do this work," Small said. "These are people who have history in the street. Because, in this day and age, you have to have people who have history in the street, that are respected by people in the street, to deal with it and give them options."