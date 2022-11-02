Atlantic City mayor dreams big with American Rescue Plan funds

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATLANTIC CITY — Pop Lloyd Field will get a $4 million rehab, and a three-year program will give 100 local high school graduates per year $10,000 scholarships, if Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s plans for the last segment of American Rescue Plan funds are approved by City Council.

The state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the state takeover of the city, has already signed off on the plans, according to spokesperson Lisa Ryan.

"DCA is in conversation with the City of Atlantic City administration about the City’s ARP funding and we have approved the City’s planned uses for the funding," Ryan said in an email Tuesday.

The city has $16.2 million in ARP funds for 2023, similar to the amount it received for 2022, Small said. The city's total allocation is about $33 million.

"Under ARP there is (a category for) addressing educational disparity," Small said of use of the pandemic aid funds to help pay for higher education for some. "College is extremely expensive."

Small said half of the 100 annual scholarships will go to graduating seniors, and half to students already in college. That will cost $1 million per year, or $3 million over three years.

Pop Lloyd Field, next to the Martin Luther King School, is a historic baseball diamond built in 1949 to honor African American baseball great Pop Lloyd, who played for Atlantic City's Bacharach Giants in the Negro National League, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

It will be used for the city's recreation department to bring baseball back to the city, Small said, and its field will be re-sodded with artificial turf, fencing will be replaced and its grandstand and bathrooms will be updated.

"Baseball meant the world to all of us coming up," Small said. "We're going to try to get it back that way."

As he stood at Pop Lloyd Field on Monday, however, he was wearing an Eagles jacket, instead of the expected Phillies garb. 

"I'm saving that," Small said, as he predicted a Phillies World Series win.

City Council President George Tibbitt said City Council has to vote to approve the spending, but he doesn't see a problem with it, as long as the state says the funds are being spent appropriately under American Rescue Plan rules.

In the past, Small made announcements before getting state approval.

Last year, Small announced he would use $6.4 million in American Rescue Plan funding for COVID hazard pay bonuses for staff and tax relief for property owners, but the state delayed implementing the plan until it reviewed it in detail. Months later the hazard pay and tax relief became available, but the state had made some changes to satisfy the federal government.

"The administration puts a plan together and we review it," Tibbitt said. "I haven't seen it yet, but there has never been a problem in the past."

When he heard some of the plans, Tibbitt said he wanted more information on the scholarships.

"I don't know if it's an allowable use and I don't know it's the best use," Tibbitt said of the scholarships. "I believe the intent is to help people, but you have got to look at the bigger plan to regenerate the area."

He said scholarships specifically to Atlantic Cape Community College would make better sense to him since it is less expensive, local and could benefit more students.

But he fully supports spending money to improve parks, Tibbitt said.

"Other parks that are overused should be brought up to date. You will never see me vote against replacing turf fields that are used too much, that's a good thing," Tibbitt said. "Parks kept us all out of trouble (growing up)."

Small also plans to spend $2 million on energy savings for city buildings, $1 million on helping residents start small businesses, and $350,000 to help create a memorial in O'Donnell Park to World War II medic Bernie Friedenberg, who grew up in the city and later lived in Margate.

That leaves more than $5 million for other projects yet to be announced, Small said. 

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act on March 11, 2021. New Jersey’s state government secured $6.5 billion of the total federal package. Collectively, the state’s local governments received $2.9 billion.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Mayor Small's plans for $16.2 m in ARP funding

$4 million to rehab Pop Lloyd Field with an all-artificial sod surface, repair the stadium, update the bathrooms and replace fencing. It would also allow for use of some parts of the field for soccer, field hockey and lacrosse, but no football;

$3 million in college scholarships in a three-year program for city residents. $500,000 each year to graduating high school seniors in the form of $10,000 each scholarships; and $500,000 to city residents already in college at $10,000 each;

$2 million to improve energy efficiency of city buildings;

$1 million for grants and loans to help city residents start small businesses;

$350,000 for the Bernie Friedenberg Memorial to be built at O'Donnell Park, honoring the World War II medic who grew up in the city; and

more plans to come for another $5+ million.

