Atlantic City mayor appointed Southern Jersey vice president of NJ Urban Mayors Association

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. has been appointed to serve as the Southern New Jersey vice president of the New Jersey Urban Mayors Association, a spokesperson for the city said Wednesday.

In his new position, Small will work with members of the Executive Committee to guide the work of the association and engage with mayors across South Jersey.

“The NJUMA provides a platform to brainstorm ideas and share challenges and successes with colleagues who understand or face similar situations in their own communities,” Small said.

Small became interim mayor in 2019 after his predecessor, Frank Gilliam, resigned after pleading guilty to stealing more than $80,000 from a youth basketball charity.

He won three elections in 2020 alone, defeating a change-of-government effort in May, securing a contested three-way primary battle in July and beating Tom Forkin in the November election to secure a one-year unexpired term as mayor.

Small was appointed to the mayors group by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, president and chair of the association, and Barbara George Johnson, vice president of urban policy and external affairs for the Urban Mayors Policy Center.

The association, established in 1991, is aimed at working with state and federal lawmakers and public officials to develop public policy measures that benefit the state’s urban centers. The association also helps lawmakers understand how public policy affects New Jersey’s municipalities.

