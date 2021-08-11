 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City mayor appointed Southern Jersey vice president of NJ Urban Mayors Association
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City mayor appointed Southern Jersey vice president of NJ Urban Mayors Association

{{featured_button_text}}
Cultural Day

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. has been appointed Southern New Jersey vice president of the New Jersey Urban Mayors Association.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The interaction between the jet stream over North America and tropical waters during the summer can make for a stormy combination, resulting in tropical development near the U.S. East Coast.

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. has been appointed to serve as the Southern New Jersey vice president of the New Jersey Urban Mayors Association, a spokesperson for the city said Wednesday.

In his new position, Small will work with members of the Executive Committee to guide the work of the association and engage with mayors across South Jersey. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The NJUMA provides a platform to brainstorm ideas and share challenges and successes with colleagues who understand or face similar situations in their own communities,” Small said.

Small became interim mayor in 2019 after his predecessor, Frank Gilliam, resigned after pleading guilty to stealing more than $80,000 from a youth basketball charity.

He won three elections in 2020 alone, defeating a change-of-government effort in May, securing a contested three-way primary battle in July and beating Tom Forkin in the November election to secure a one-year unexpired term as mayor.

Small was appointed to the mayors group by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, president and chair of the association, and Barbara George Johnson, vice president of urban policy and external affairs for the Urban Mayors Policy Center.

The association, established in 1991, is aimed at working with state and federal lawmakers and public officials to develop public policy measures that benefit the state’s urban centers. The association also helps lawmakers understand how public policy affects New Jersey’s municipalities.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News