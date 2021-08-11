Atlantic City mayor appointed Southern Jersey Vice President of New Jersey Urban Mayors Association

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. has been appointed to serve as the Southern New Jersey vice president of the New Jersey Urban Mayors Association, Rebekah Mena, public information officer for the city said Wednesday.

In his new position, Small will work with members of the Executive Committee to guide the work of the association and engage with mayors across the South Jersey region.

“The NJUMA provides a platform to brainstorm ideas and share challenges and successes with colleagues who understand or face similar situations in their own communities,” Small “I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Executive Committee with colleagues from across the State as we uplift the voices of our urban communities.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Small became interim mayor in 2019 after his predecessor, Frank Gilliam, resigned after pleading guilty to stealing more than $80,000 from a youth basketball charity.

He won three elections in 2020 alone, defeating a change-of-government effort in May, securing a contested three-way primary battle in July and beating Tom Forkin in the November election to secure a one-year unexpired term as mayor.