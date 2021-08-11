Atlantic City mayor appointed Southern Jersey Vice President of New Jersey Urban Mayors Association

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. has been appointed to serve as the Southern New Jersey vice president of the New Jersey Urban Mayors Association, Rebekah Mena, public information officer for the city said Wednesday.
In his new position, Small will work with members of the Executive Committee to guide the work of the association and engage with mayors across the South Jersey region.
“The NJUMA provides a platform to brainstorm ideas and share challenges and successes with colleagues who understand or face similar situations in their own communities,” Small “I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Executive Committee with colleagues from across the State as we uplift the voices of our urban communities.”
Small became interim mayor in 2019 after his predecessor, Frank Gilliam, resigned after pleading guilty to stealing more than $80,000 from a youth basketball charity.
He won three elections in 2020 alone, defeating a change-of-government effort in May, securing a contested three-way primary battle in July and beating Tom Forkin in the November election to secure a one-year unexpired term as mayor.
Small was appointed by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, president and chair of the association, and Barbara George Johnson, vice president of Urban Policy & External Affairs for the Urban Mayor’s Policy Center.
The association, established in 1991, is aimed at working with state and federal lawmakers and public officials to develop public policy measures that benefit the state’s urban centers. The association also helps law makers understand how public policy affects New Jersey’s municipalities.
