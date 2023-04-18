ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced a 5.23-cent tax rate decrease for the 2023 budget, which his administration said was the fifth since the mayor has been in office.

Small made the announcement Tuesday morning during a news conference at the Carnegie Library on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

"We all know where we have been and it was a dark place. We were teetering on the brink of bankruptcy," Small said referring to the city's past financial issues. "We had to ask our employees to sacrifice. Fast forward to 2023, were are no where near bankruptcy, Small said. "This is the strongest the city's finances have been in a very, very long time. And we are just getting started."

"The city's budget is very difficult to put together," said city Business Administrator Anthony Swan. "Our main funding source is property taxes. ... The mayor told us we will not burden the taxpayers."

Last year, City Council introduced a budget that raised $38.6 million from local taxpayers, representing a 3.7% drop from $40 million collected in 2021.

Council has yet to introduce its municipal budget this year.

Small also said over the next three years, the city will see its bond payments decrease from $36 million to $23 million.

