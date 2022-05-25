 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City marks 2nd anniversary of George Floyd murder

ATLANTIC CITY — A small crowd came out for an interfaith silent prayer vigil on the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

The vigil was held at noon Wednesday in the courtyard of City Hall.

Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder last June for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020. Onlookers recorded the killing on video. Floyd's death prompted protests nationwide.

City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz organized Wednesday's event.

The vigil included a period of silence for 9 minutes and 29 seconds to signify the time Floyd was pinned to the ground, resulting in his death.

Last month, Chauvin appealed his conviction, arguing that jurors were intimidated by the protests that followed and prejudiced by heavy pretrial publicity.

Chauvin is serving a sentence of 22.5 years in the case.

Floyd had been accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store, resulting in police being called and the events that led to his death.

The city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from Floyd’s family last year.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

