Atlantic City man wanted on drug, weapon, money laundering charges
Jordan Ragland, 29, of Atlantic City

Jordan Ragland, 29, of Atlantic City, is wanted by State Police for money laundering, drug and weapons offenses. 

Damaging winds, flooding rains and even a tornado are possible Thursday morning as a warm front lifts. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains how to prepare, times out the dry weather as well as has more on a few more rounds of showers and storms to come.

State Police are asking for the public's help finding an Atlantic City man who is wanted on drug, weapon and money laundering charges.

Police began investigating Jordan Ragland, 29, in September 2020 for allegedly using the city's casinos to launder money, State Police wrote on Facebook. Detectives found Ragland was receiving shipments of methamphetamine through the mail at a residence on Connecticut Avenue.

Detectives linked Ragland to about $107,000 worth of suspicious money laundering activities at casinos involving wire transfers and bank transactions, State Police said.

On Feb. 26, detectives learned Ragland was arranging a shipment of meth from California to Atlantic City and intercepted the shipment March 2, State Police said. 

Police then searched the Connecticut Avenue residence, where they arrested James Wright, 35, of Atlantic City, and seized more than $43,000 worth of drugs, guns and high-capacity magazines.

Ragland was named as one of four people arrested in a January drug investigation in the city in which he allegedly fled from police. He was charged with eluding, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, and released on a summons.

Anyone with information on Ragland's whereabouts can call the State Police Special Investigations Section Casino Gaming Bureau at 609-441-7464.

