Atlantic City man wanted on drug, weapon, money laundering charges

State Police are asking for the public's help finding an Atlantic City man who is wanted on drug, weapon and money laundering charges.
Police began investigating Jordan Ragland, 29, in September 2020 for allegedly using the city's casinos to launder money, State Police wrote on Facebook. Detectives found Ragland was receiving shipments of methamphetamine through the mail at a residence on Connecticut Avenue.
Detectives linked Ragland to about $107,000 worth of suspicious money laundering activities at casinos involving wire transfers and bank transactions, State Police said.
On Feb. 26, detectives learned Ragland was arranging a shipment of meth from California to Atlantic City and intercepted the shipment March 2, State Police said.
Police then searched the Connecticut Avenue residence, where they arrested James Wright, 35, of Atlantic City, and seized more than $43,000 worth of drugs, guns and high-capacity magazines.
Ragland was named as one of four people arrested in a January drug investigation in the city in which he allegedly fled from police. He was charged with eluding, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, and released on a summons.
Anyone with information on Ragland's whereabouts can call the State Police Special Investigations Section Casino Gaming Bureau at 609-441-7464.
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
