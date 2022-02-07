Atlantic City man wanted on assault charges after Walmart shoplifting allegedly turns violent

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Egg Harbor Township Police are looking for an Atlantic City man they say assaulted a Walmart employee who accused him of shoplifting on Friday.

Police say they have identified the suspect as Matthew Sturdivant, 24, of Atlantic City, and said he grabbed the employee by the neck, pinned her to a wall and spit on her. He left the area in a Hyundai Sonata, according to police.

Police received the call at 2:03 p.m. Friday that a shoplifting incident had turned violent. Three officers, Michael Keeping, William Burns and Tim Colella met with the store’s loss prevention officer, who was not identified in a statement from police released Monday.

The store employee was able to provide a description of the suspect and the vehicle, police said. She told police she approached the man as he left the store with merchandise she said was not purchased.

Sturdivant faces charges of robbery, simple assault and shoplifting. Judge Timothy McGuire approved a warrant for the charges, police said. As of Monday, he remained at large.

The employee was not injured.