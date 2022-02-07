Atlantic City man wanted on assault charges after Walmart shoplifting allegedly turns violent

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Egg Harbor Township Police are looking for an Atlantic City man they say assaulted a Walmart employee who accused him of shoplifting on Friday.
Police say they have identified the suspect as Matthew Sturdivant, 24, of Atlantic City, and said he grabbed the employee by the neck, pinned her to a wall and spit on her. He left the area in a Hyundai Sonata, according to police.
Police received the call at 2:03 p.m. Friday that a shoplifting incident had turned violent. Three officers, Michael Keeping, William Burns and Tim Colella met with the store’s loss prevention officer, who was not identified in a statement from police released Monday.
The store employee was able to provide a description of the suspect and the vehicle, police said. She told police she approached the man as he left the store with merchandise she said was not purchased.
Sturdivant faces charges of robbery, simple assault and shoplifting. Judge Timothy McGuire approved a warrant for the charges, police said. As of Monday, he remained at large.
The employee was not injured.
“The suspect has not been apprehended, as of yet,” reads a statement from police. “Anyone with information on Sturdivant’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at 609-927-5200 or their local police department.”
The department store is in the Farmington section of the township in Oak Tree Plaza on the Black Horse Pike.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.