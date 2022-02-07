 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City man wanted on assault charges after Walmart shoplifting allegedly turns violent
0 Comments

Atlantic City man wanted on assault charges after Walmart shoplifting allegedly turns violent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Egg Harbor Township Police are looking for an Atlantic City man they say assaulted a Walmart employee who accused him of shoplifting on Friday.

Police say they have identified the suspect as Matthew Sturdivant, 24, of Atlantic City, and said he grabbed the employee by the neck, pinned her to a wall and spit on her. He left the area in a Hyundai Sonata, according to police.

Police received the call at 2:03 p.m. Friday that a shoplifting incident had turned violent. Three officers, Michael Keeping, William Burns and Tim Colella met with the store’s loss prevention officer, who was not identified in a statement from police released Monday.

The store employee was able to provide a description of the suspect and the vehicle, police said. She told police she approached the man as he left the store with merchandise she said was not purchased.

Sturdivant faces charges of robbery, simple assault and shoplifting. Judge Timothy McGuire approved a warrant for the charges, police said. As of Monday, he remained at large.

The employee was not injured.

“The suspect has not been apprehended, as of yet,” reads a statement from police. “Anyone with information on Sturdivant’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at 609-927-5200 or their local police department.”

The department store is in the Farmington section of the township in Oak Tree Plaza on the Black Horse Pike. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MIT develops new material as strong as steel and light as plastic

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News