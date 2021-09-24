 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City man wanted in shooting
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City man wanted in shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

Leaves can make the road slick, so it’s important to take it slow and leave plenty of space in between vehicles this fall.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a city man accused of shooting a woman early Friday morning, Lt. Kevin Fair said. 

At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The victim, a 34-year-old city woman, was shot in the first block of South Florida Avenue, Fair said in a news release. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators identified James Burton, 42, also known as Ronnie Jones, as the person responsible for the shooting, Fair said.

Burton has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Burton's whereabouts can call police at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411. Begin the text with ACPD.

+1 
James Burton

Burton

 Atlantic City police, provided

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News