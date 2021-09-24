Atlantic City man wanted in shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a city man accused of shooting a woman early Friday morning, Lt. Kevin Fair said.
At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound.
The victim, a 34-year-old city woman, was shot in the first block of South Florida Avenue, Fair said in a news release. Her injuries were not life-threatening.
Investigators identified James Burton, 42, also known as Ronnie Jones, as the person responsible for the shooting, Fair said.
Burton has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Burton's whereabouts can call police at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411. Begin the text with ACPD.
