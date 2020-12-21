Atlantic City man wanted in October shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man they believe was involved in the shooting of a woman in October.

At 9:45 p.m. Oct. 23, police went to the 400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. A 25-year-old city woman suffered a graze wound and was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.

An investigation led to Yasin Sanders, 18, from the city, being criminally charged for his involvement in the shooting. He has not been arrested and is being sought by police.

The investigation also revealed that there were two handguns fired during the incident, one by Sanders and another by a juvenile male, police said. The juvenile is already in custody on an unrelated matter and was served his charges at the Harborfields Detention Facility, authorities said.

Sanders is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy. The juvenile, 15, from Bridgeton, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy.