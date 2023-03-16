ATLANTIC CITY — A city resident wanted for a shooting that led to a lockdown of the Richmond Avenue School was arrested and charged with attempted murder and multiple weapons offenses on Tuesday.
Ayman H. Shiham, 21, was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and possession of a high-capacity magazine for a shooting that happened last Friday.
On March 10 at approximately 7:27 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 3800 block of Ventnor Avenue, where they found evidence of gunfire and a 29-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Division, said police.
On Tuesday, the police department received an anonymous text through their tip411 line saying Shiham had entered a residence on the 3800 block of Ventnor Avenue. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and made contact with Shiham, where he later surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Shiham was remanded to the Atlantic County jail until sentencing.
Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
