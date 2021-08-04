Atlantic City man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man admitted sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.
Deandre Johnson, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault before Judge Donna Taylor on Tuesday, Shill said in a news release.
Johnson said he performed a sexual act on the child in December 2018.
He will be sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole, Shill said. He also will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to parole supervision for the rest of his life.
Johnson has been in custody at the Atlantic County jail since Jan. 2, 2019.
