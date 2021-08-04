 Skip to main content
Atlantic City man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child
Atlantic City man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man admitted sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.

Deandre Johnson, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault before Judge Donna Taylor on Tuesday, Shill said in a news release.

Johnson said he performed a sexual act on the child in December 2018.

He will be sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole, Shill said. He also will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to parole supervision for the rest of his life.

Johnson has been in custody at the Atlantic County jail since Jan. 2, 2019.

Deandre Johnson

Johnson

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

