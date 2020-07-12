Terrance P. Fox, 29, of Atlantic City, was found shot to death Saturday morning in Egg Harbor Township, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner.
Egg Harbor Township Police responded to a 911 call at 6:25 a.m. on the corner of Essex and Kingsley avenues. There they found Fox dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.
The cooperative investigation between the prosecutor’s office and EHT Police is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office website at acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.
— Zac Spencer
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.